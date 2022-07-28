Friday movie at Redding's Riverfront Park highlights what it takes to be a 'Biketown'

With some 225 miles of paved and dirt trails of all different ability levels, Redding certainly has what it takes to be a bike town.

But Danny Orloff, tourism marketing director for Visit Redding, believes more can always be done to promote the North State as a tourist destination for bicycle enthusiasts.

That’s why Visit Redding is partnering with Redding Trail Alliance and Chain Gang bike shop to host a free screening of the documentary “Biketown” on Friday evening at Riverfront Park near the Redding Civic Auditorium. The event starts at 6 p.m.

“I see this generating conversation with stakeholders to communicate better to the public, but also be an idea generation for future (bicycle) projects to come to enhance life and our culture in our area,” Orloff said of the movie.

What's a 'Biketown'?

Freehub magazine produced the film, a story of local communities and what they did through collaboration to give them bike cred to locals and tourists alike. Chisholm, Minnesota; Bellingham, Washington; Snowshoe, West Virginia; and Pacific City, Oregon, are the communities featured in the film.

"Biketown is a story of mountain bikers, unlikely partnerships and the communities they create," the website says.

Nathan Knudsen, executive director of Redding Trail Alliance, said it's interesting to see that Pacific City, Oregon, is still developing its recreational bike trails.

"So where they are highlights the infrastructure needed to make Pacific City a bike town," Knudsen said of the film.

Knudsen said 'Biketown' is a term Freehub came up with.

“I think it’s something that grows organically, whether or not we become known as a bike town. I think it’s important for our own identity. For people living here, it’s something to be proud of, something they can enjoy, something they can utilize, but it also creates an identity that will draw people here,” Knudsen said. “It’s one more good mark for our area.”

Orloff said we need to continue to educate locals and tourists and that will build the bike town brand.

"How do we pump out more information to inform the community and visitors of the resources we may have?" he said.

Film being screened across the country

Redding is one of nearly 40 communities screening the documentary this summer.

Friday’s event will feature food, beer and music. All proceeds from beer sales will go to Redding Trail Alliance, Knudsen said. He said the movie will start at dusk.

Knudsen’s group has worked with the city of Redding, Shasta County and government agencies like the Bureau of Land Management to create trails in the community.

The Redding Trail Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit, also built the junior bike park in Caldwell Park in 2017.

Knudsen said Freehub has donated about $1,500 worth of merchandise that will be given away during Friday's screening.

