Sarasota County, FL

No-swim advisories posted at seven Sarasota beaches; new test results due today

By Staff Report
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County has posted “No Swim” advisories for seven beaches, after July 25 water quality samples found the amount of enterococcus bacteria to exceed acceptable limits.

The beaches now under the advisory from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County are:  Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway; Siesta Key Beach; Service Club Beach; Venice Fishing Pier; Brohard Beach; Caspersen Beach; and Manasota Key Beach.

The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no swim advisories are in place.

New water samples were taken Thursday, with results expected Friday afternoon, said  Steve Huard, spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. Those results were not available at press time.

You can also call  941-BEACHES (941-232-2437) or visit https://www.visitbeaches.org . Click on the same link to the mobile-friendly version of the beach conditions report.

Is it safe to swim near me? Check before you go

Florida algal bloom: Map of the area in the last 90 days

How's the beach water quality around Sarasota? See here

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks.

The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the city of Venice determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources.

The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs.

Additionally, significant rainfall amounts may be contributing to the higher bacteria levels by washing accumulated pollutants from the land surface into waterways.

Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has found a link between health and water quality.

Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standards.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

In case you missed it: Local governments respond to new beach smoking law

In other news: Production at Sarasota's Big Olaf Creamery plant still paused, Florida Agriculture Department says

DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham, in a prepared statement, emphasizes that the Florida Healthy Beaches program protects beach goers when conditions are unsuitable for swimming. This is done by testing beach water weekly and providing up-to-date explanations of the results.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” Higginbotham said. “People, especially those who are very young, elderly, or who have a weak immune system that swallows water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses.

“If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”

Local health officials emphasize that beaches remain open. However, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim, or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted.

In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

“Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community,” Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, said in the same statement. “Let’s work together to help preserve this amenity.”

To help keep beach water safe for swimming and recreation, do not allow pets to roam on beaches and in park areas and pick up pet waste. Additionally, children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water.

“It is important to continue monitoring beach conditions when planning a trip to one of our many beach destinations. Please follow the consistent Mote Beach Conditions reports for up-to-date news and info, said Haley.”

For more information: visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.

Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area and its beaches at https://www.visitsarasota.org .

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission offers twice-weekly red tide updates at https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide /, including a sampling map that is updated daily.

NOAA has a Gulf of Mexico HAB forecast (updated twice weekly while the bloom persists) that can be found at https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/hab/gomx.html .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: No-swim advisories posted at seven Sarasota beaches; new test results due today

Comments / 1

