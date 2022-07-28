ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Xi warns Biden over Pelosi Taiwan trip: ‘Those who play with fire will perish’

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX9Tz_0gwTKHUt00

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned President Biden during a call between the two leaders Thursday not to “play with fire” by supporting Taiwan’s political autonomy — as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly prepares to visit the island nation next month.

“President Xi elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan question,” Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said in a colorful readout of the 137-minute phone call.

“China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in whatever form,” the document said.

“The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people,” the ministry went on. “The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this.”

It’s unclear if Xi used the “play with fire” phrase in his discussion with Biden or if the conversation was paraphrased with more robust wording.

In a separate readout, released much later than the Beijing statement, the White House said Biden “underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The statement appeared to be a reference to Washington’s so-called “one China” policy, in which the US acknowledges — but does not recognize — Beijing’s claim over Taiwan.

The White House also said: “The two presidents discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today’s conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security.”

Neither readout mentioned two key issues straining the US-China relationship: fentanyl and COVID-19.

Fentanyl smuggled largely from China is driving a spike in US drug overdose deaths, with 107,000 Americans losing their lives in 2021. COVID-19, meanwhile, has resulted in 1 million American deaths and the US intelligence community says it may have come from a Chinese lab .

This is a developing story.

