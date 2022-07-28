Millionaire’s savage ‘act of spite’ to block neighbor’s view

A British millionaire has sparked a bitter feud with neighbors by building a 15-foot wall of hay bales on his estate in an act of “revenge”.

Former police and crime commissioner Stephen Bett built the barrier after he planted 95 leylandii trees – commonly used on property edges – but they were torn down by an unknown person at night.

In response, Bett installed a line of giant round bales placed on top of each other close to his boundary, The Sun reports.

The giant hay bales cover the entire 60-foot width of his neighbor Maxine Turner’s backyard.

British millionaire Stephen Bett has upset his neighbors by erecting a wall of hay bales on his property which block their view. East Anglia News Service

John Turner – the son and carer of Maxine, 78 – pushed over the hay pile as it blocked his mum’s views.

But Bett later rebuilt it on his $30 million farm in Norfolk, two hours northeast of London.

“Mr. Bett has hundreds of acres of farmland and he could have put them anywhere – but he chose to put them here,” Turner, 50, said.

Stephen Bett placed the hay bales directly in front of his neighbor Maxine Turner’s property in what they think is an act of revenge. East Anglia News Service

“My mother has multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration so her eyesight is failing.

“Looking out on the horses on the meadow was a real pleasure for her – but now all she can see is this wall made of straw.”

He went on to explain his elderly mum has lived in the home for 40 years and has “never seen anything like it”.

Stephen Bett erected the hay bales after his leylandii trees were torn down. East Anglia News Service

“Until now the bales always used to be somewhere else on his land,” he said, adding he believed Bett put up the bales as “an act of spite”.

Bett, 69, said he had only placed the hay bales in that location because he did not want to look at his neighbors “barbecuing and putting their washing out” adding they weren’t “entitled to the view”.

Turner, a part-time gardener, said he believed the hay bales had been placed there as Bett was “blaming me for cutting down his leylandii”.

John Turner denies tearing down Stephen Bett’s leylandii trees. East Anglia News Service

“I am one of the youngest people around here – but I didn’t do it,” he said, according to a report by The Mirror .

“He has only placed the bales outside my mother’s home and not any of the other neighbors’ houses because he wanted to upset us.”

Drama first erupted when Bett planted a strip of leylandii trees close to his border to screen his view of four homes.

The line of thick bushes which started off as 18-inch-high saplings grew to a height of about 10 feet before 95 of them were hacked down by a mystery attacker on July 2.

Norfolk Police probed criminal damage to the trees but said all lines of inquiry were “exhausted”.