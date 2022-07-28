ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joey King says ‘every woman’ should shave their head ‘at least once’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkvnV_0gwTK6s900

No hair, don’t care.

Joey King has shaved her head not once, not twice, but three different times for past roles — and she told Allure she “would absolutely do it again.”

“I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life,” the “Kissing Booth” star said.

“I’ve never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn’t hide behind my hair.”

The “Bullet Train” actor, 22, did find herself targeted by trolls when she ditched her long locks for jobs.

“A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back,” King said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YL8yf_0gwTK6s900
Despite dealing with an onslaught of cyberbullying, the “Kissing Booth” actress felt “powerful” with her shaved head.
Getty Images for Hulu

“People like to insert themselves in other people’s business when it doesn’t actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I’m doing fine.”

King’s sentiments echo those she shared exclusively with Page Six at the 2019 premiere of Hulu’s “The Act,” for which she shaved her head to play Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDC5A_0gwTK6s900
The “Act” actress opened up to Allure about her beauty routine.
Jens Ingvarsson

“I think it really made me a stronger woman actually,” she told us of her onscreen buzzcut. “I think every girl should shave their head if they get the chance to. It’s really empowering. It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more.”

King also cut off her hair for 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and 2014’s “’Wish I Was Here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlZZX_0gwTK6s900
The former child actress has worked with the same makeup artist for over a decade, and now he’ll be doing her wedding makeup.
Jens Ingvarsson

But with an upcoming wedding to producer and director Steven Piet , it’s likely King won’t opt for a major hair makeover before the big day. She’s keeping it classic, with the help of makeup artist Allan Avendaño — her glam guru since her “Ramona and Beezus” press tour in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxrjG_0gwTK6s900
King is preparing to marry producer Steven Piet after splitting with her “Kissing Booth” co-star Jacob Elordi.
Jens Ingvarsson

One actress who clearly doesn’t agree that every woman needs a buzz? Demi Moore, who recently said said she’ll never cut her hair for a role again after doing so for “G.I. Jane.”

Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Kissing Booth#G I Jane
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy