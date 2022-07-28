11-year-old arrested for allegedly starting Pacifica fire with fireworks

San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. . When officers arrived on scene they say they located a person with a gun shot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO