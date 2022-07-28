ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

11-year-old arrested for allegedly starting Pacifica fire with fireworks

By Taila Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Dentention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit 2 pedestrians who...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro freeway shooting injures 2

Police believe that people in two cars were shooting at each other on I-880 in San Leandro on Saturday when two occupants of one car were injured. People suspected of being in the car that shot at the wounded individuals allegedly ditched their car on the side of the freeeway.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night injured two people. CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp in San Leandro. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station

San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. . When officers arrived on scene they say they located a person with a gun shot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elderly man pistol-whipped, robbed of watch in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. - Home surveillance video released Friday showed an elderly man being confronted and pistol-whipped by a gunman demanding his watch. Daly City police said the robbery happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive. Footage of the incident showed a...
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting at Oakland Pop Warner football game wounds 3

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting that sent three people including a minor to local hospitals. Witnesses told KTVU it happened during a Pop Warner football game Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School. Oakland police are not releasing much information about the victims or any suspects....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car

San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle collides with male juvenile on bicycle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police say a male juvenile on a bicycle was seriously injured Friday during a traffic collision with a vehicle. Police said the incident happened at around 8:10 p.m. on the 5700 block of Winfield Boulevard. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Traffic crash closes section of North Main Street in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. : Tenderloin jazz club pillaged, owners disappointed with SFPD response. Police said...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Second suspect arrested in brutal beating of San Francisco community leader

Nonprofit leader attacked with wooden plank in San Francisco's Fillmore District, arrest made. A San Francisco nonprofit leader was attacked Friday morning with a wooden plank and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say. One suspect, who is homeless, is in custody. Community leaders in the area say homelessness has spread to their neighborhood and is leading to an uptick in crime.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tenderloin jazz club pillaged, owners disappointed with SFPD response

SAN FRANCISCO - Surveillance video shows how thieves took their time stealing from a San Francisco Tenderloin jazz club early Tuesday after a man shattered the glass of the club's front door with a skateboard. He's also captured on video. Owners of San Francisco's Black Cat say they're disappointed with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Zip Trips: Pacifica

Watch as KTVU turns up in Pacifica for a live show focusing on the surf town on the Peninsula. Of course, the Morning team explores the local delicacies, digs into fun facts about Pacifica's history and scopes out the famous surf scene.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland celebrates Soul Beat Day this Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's Soul Beat, the first Black-owned television network, is once again having its annual summer party this Saturday. For a quarter-century (1978-2003), Soul Beat was Oakland’s own local public cable channel, unique in the Bay Area. Mostly live, it was completely freeform and accessible. "A channel...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco halts patient transfers, discharges at Laguna Honda Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO - Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has halted transfers for its remaining 600 patients following deaths that occurred after their relocation and unsatisfactory placements. San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday that federal regulators agreed to the city's urgent request to pause all transfers at Laguna...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: Numbers for $1.28B prize drawn

The winning numbers for the nation's third-largest lottery prize were drawn Friday. Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot is creating lotto fever in the Bay Area and across the nation.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy