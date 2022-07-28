11-year-old arrested for allegedly starting Pacifica fire with fireworks

www.ktvu.com
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Dentention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit 2 pedestrians who...
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro freeway shooting injures 2
Police believe that people in two cars were shooting at each other on I-880 in San Leandro on Saturday when two occupants of one car were injured. People suspected of being in the car that shot at the wounded individuals allegedly ditched their car on the side of the freeeway.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting on I-880 near San Leandro leaves 2 injured
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said a shooting on Interstate 880 Saturday night injured two people. CHP Hayward received reports of the shooting around 10:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp in San Leandro. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango...
KTVU FOX 2
Reckless driver tries to escape San Rafael police by diving into canal
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - San Rafael police said they arrested a man who was driving recklessly and tried to escape them by diving into a nearby canal. Police said they received reports of a Nissan Pathfinder driving recklessly in a parking lot near the 600 block of Canal Street on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. . When officers arrived on scene they say they located a person with a gun shot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly man pistol-whipped, robbed of watch in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. - Home surveillance video released Friday showed an elderly man being confronted and pistol-whipped by a gunman demanding his watch. Daly City police said the robbery happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive. Footage of the incident showed a...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting at Oakland Pop Warner football game wounds 3
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting that sent three people including a minor to local hospitals. Witnesses told KTVU it happened during a Pop Warner football game Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School. Oakland police are not releasing much information about the victims or any suspects....
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car
San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle collides with male juvenile on bicycle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police say a male juvenile on a bicycle was seriously injured Friday during a traffic collision with a vehicle. Police said the incident happened at around 8:10 p.m. on the 5700 block of Winfield Boulevard. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police...
KTVU FOX 2
Traffic crash closes section of North Main Street in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. : Tenderloin jazz club pillaged, owners disappointed with SFPD response. Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Second suspect arrested in brutal beating of San Francisco community leader
Nonprofit leader attacked with wooden plank in San Francisco's Fillmore District, arrest made. A San Francisco nonprofit leader was attacked Friday morning with a wooden plank and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say. One suspect, who is homeless, is in custody. Community leaders in the area say homelessness has spread to their neighborhood and is leading to an uptick in crime.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor streets, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A...
KTVU FOX 2
Tenderloin jazz club pillaged, owners disappointed with SFPD response
SAN FRANCISCO - Surveillance video shows how thieves took their time stealing from a San Francisco Tenderloin jazz club early Tuesday after a man shattered the glass of the club's front door with a skateboard. He's also captured on video. Owners of San Francisco's Black Cat say they're disappointed with...
KTVU FOX 2
Zip Trips: Pacifica
Watch as KTVU turns up in Pacifica for a live show focusing on the surf town on the Peninsula. Of course, the Morning team explores the local delicacies, digs into fun facts about Pacifica's history and scopes out the famous surf scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland celebrates Soul Beat Day this Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's Soul Beat, the first Black-owned television network, is once again having its annual summer party this Saturday. For a quarter-century (1978-2003), Soul Beat was Oakland’s own local public cable channel, unique in the Bay Area. Mostly live, it was completely freeform and accessible. "A channel...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco halts patient transfers, discharges at Laguna Honda Hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has halted transfers for its remaining 600 patients following deaths that occurred after their relocation and unsatisfactory placements. San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday that federal regulators agreed to the city's urgent request to pause all transfers at Laguna...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley's historic People's Park one step closer to becoming student housing
A Superior Court Judge’s decision Friday paved the way for a long-planned construction project at Berkeley's historic People's Park. The park could soon be converted to student housing, and many locals are not happy.
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: Numbers for $1.28B prize drawn
The winning numbers for the nation's third-largest lottery prize were drawn Friday. Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot is creating lotto fever in the Bay Area and across the nation.
