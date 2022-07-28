EGLE: Lockhart Chemical Company, source of Flint River spill, has had previous violations

upnorthlive.com
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 8 people shot, 2 killed after mass shooting in Detroit, suspect in custody
DETROIT, Mich. - UPDATE (08/01/22): Police now have a suspect in custody in this shooting. Police expect the prosecutor's office to have a charging decision in the coming days. Since last report, another person has died. Detroit's Police Chief says the suspect has a military background, and 11 weapons were...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old
DETROIT, Mich. - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged 16-year-old Ryan Mcleod of Detroit in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Homer Street on July 26. Mcleod is being charged as an adult and has been arraigned. Police allege that Mcleod drove by and fired...
Comments / 0