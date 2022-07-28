Bear spotted near SC park with missing limb from suspected poaching, HAB says

www.wyff4.com
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
WYFF4.com
Fire officials respond to a tree that fell on an Upstate home
EASLEY, S.C. — The Powdersville responded to a home after a tree fell on top of it. Fire officials said it happened on Jesse Drive. They said at least two people were inside and crews were able to get them out safely. Officials said the people inside told them...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
FOX Carolina
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
Large tree falls on Powdersville home 2 women inside, firefighters say
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday. Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived […]
FOX Carolina
Family releases balloons on 6-month anniversary of Alexis Ware’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Alexis Ware held a balloon release at the location where she was last seen in honor of the six-month anniversary of her disappearance. Family and friends gathered at the 7-eleven on Hwy. 29, the location Ware went missing back in January, in...
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!
We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
WYFF4.com
Ron Rallis lets community decide what is next for the Greenville church painted pink
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The owner of the Greenville church that was painted pink last month is asking the community for input into what is next for the building. “I’m here to make changes for people,” Ron Rallis, the owner of the church, said Saturday during a community forum.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How one NC man survived a rattlesnake bite after hiking alone in Blue Ridge Mountains
HIGHLANDS, NC (CNN) — Talk about a heavenly day: The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity. Scott Vuncannon, a 58-year-old real estate developer and farmer, called his wife and said he was going hiking and would be back around 4 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Upstate park reopens after search for missing person, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Conestee Park is back open following a search for an endangered missing man. Deputies said they received a call at about 11 a.m. Sunday, about the man. They said he went missing from the area of West Belvede Road. Deputies...
WYFF4.com
Truck driver hit and killed at Upstate terminal, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A truck driver was hit and killed in the parking lot of a Gaffney truck terminal, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner identified the victim as Raymond Boone, 62, of Columbia, Missouri. The coroner said Boone was an employee of UPS Freight. The...
