ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without 'R'

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgNrz_0gwTJ7n500
Highway Sign-Misspelling This photo provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation shows a misspelled sign in New Mexico. A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the “R.” (New Mexico Department of Transportation via AP) (Uncredited)

ALBUQUERQUE, N,M. — (AP) — It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes.

A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the “R.”

People called and emailed the department to point out the mistake on the sign visible to drivers on the parallel highways, said Kimberly Gallegos, a department spokesperson.

A corrected sign went up this week, she said.

“I do not recall this happening before,” Gallegos said. “But I honestly think this was just a simple mistake.”

Albuquerque used to have another “R” in its name. According to the city’s website, colonists were granted permission in 1706 by King Philip of Spain to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The colony’s governor, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, wrote a letter to Spain's Duke of Alburquerque to report that it had been named La Villa de Alburquerque in his honor.

The first “R” was dropped later, leaving Albuquerque with its current spelling, the city website said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
YREKA, CA
KRMG

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Cuervo, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRMG

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Still more rain hits flooded Kentucky mountain communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

At least 30 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding

NEW YORK — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 30 people, including children, have been confirmed dead, and more fatalities are expected, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Moratorium involving new marijuana licenses delayed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The moratorium involving applications for new grower, processor, and dispensary licenses in Oklahoma has been delayed for three weeks. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority initially planned to begin the moratorium on August 1. However, due to an error involving the date on House Bill 3208, the moratorium will now begin on August 26.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Colonists#The Associated Press
KRMG

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

PRESTONBURG, Ky. — (AP) — At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday. “We continue to pray for the families that have suffered an unfathomable loss," Gov. Andy Beshear said. ”Some having...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most...
ELECTIONS
KRMG

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KRMG

How to help Kentucky flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky recovers from the devastating floods that swept through the region, many people wonder how they can help. If you would like to help the victims of the Kentucky floods, here are some ways you can donate money, supplies or your time. Appalachian Regional...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy