No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
FBI: Massachusetts man threatened Arizona election official
PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI on Friday arrested a Massachusetts man for threatening to blow up Arizona's top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston to answer...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Still more rain hits flooded Kentucky mountain communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Watch Live: Funeral for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz being held at Blue Cross Arena
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, the Greater Rochester community will say its final goodbye to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Members of law enforcement from across the state will be in Rochester to pay their respects. Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on July 21 in the line of duty. His partner...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evacuations ordered for over 100 homes after wildfires in California, Montana explode in size
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Evacuations ordered for over 100 homes after wildfires in California, Montana explode in size. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted Monday to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. What You Need To Know. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Applications open for programs supporting East Buffalo residents
Applications are open for programs aimed at supporting East Buffalo residents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. These programs are part of $50 million in investments in East Buffalo from the state. "As members of the East Buffalo community continue to heal from this terrible tragedy, we remain committed to taking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Are we in a recession? New York comptroller says 'the data points are contradictory'
Some bad economic news out yesterday. The U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter of this year. Depending on your political persuasion, the news means the country is experiencing a recession, or may be heading in that direction. Capital Tonight spoke with New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about what...
Comments / 0