Ron DeSantis’s political committee makes $50K contribution to HD 16 candidate Kiyan Michael

Florida Republicans tether themselves to DeSantis — even without his support
Republicans are using DeSantis’ photo in campaign mailers and television ads and are dropping his name in debates ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.
Al Lawson throws support to Daniel Uhlfelder in AG race
U.S. Rep. Al Lawson wants the next Attorney General to hail from the Panhandle, and that’s part of the reason why he’s endorsing Daniel Uhlfelder to be Florida’s next top legal advisor. “I’m supporting my fellow North Florida Democrat, Daniel Uhlfelder, for Florida Attorney General because I...
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
Florida Influencer Poll: Charlie Crist, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna primed for Primary wins
Influencers also sound off on the state and federal races they're keeping their eyes on. Who will win the Republican Primaries in Florida’s 13th and 15th Congressional Districts? Who will come out on top in the Democratic Primary for Governor? And who will not be running for President in two years?
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
Nikki Fried, Bakari Sellers plan Jacksonville town hall Tuesday
The CNN commentator lends star power for Fried event in Murray Hill. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried brings her campaign’s closing argument to Jacksonville Tuesday night, and she won’t be alone. CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic elected official from South Carolina, will participate in a town...
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into FL Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
A tale of espionage, subversion, and ‘ghost’ candidates. I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China....
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
An incumbent Florida senator faces heated Democratic primary race in redrawn South Florida district
A heated Democratic primary race for a redrawn South Florida Senate seat is pitting an incumbent legislative leader against a challenger with a decade-long career in local government. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat elected in 2016, is trying to hold onto her seat after the makeup of...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Direct mail round-up: Group slams ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman for liberal spending habits and positions
Make America Florida PAC peers into the state House candidate's history. A new mailer is encouraging voters in state House District 65 to confront Republican Jake Hoffman about past political positions. “If liberal ‘Fake’ Jake Hoffman knocks on your door,” the mailer suggests, “ask him these 4 questions.”...
Democratic Florida lawmakers urge Rubio, DeSantis to act on affordable housing
Three Democratic state lawmakers and a county commissioner are calling out Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on what they say is his lack of action on the state's affordable housing crisis. The Democratic lawmakers criticized Rubio for his lack of support for federal programs. They cited the American Rescue Plan and...
Local church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
12 of 14 Central Florida GOP congressional candidates say they believe Donald Trump won in 2020
12 of 14 Republican candidates in a forum said they believe Joe Biden did not win. There is no shortage of Republican congressional candidates in Central Florida who still believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and the real winner, President Joe Biden, did not. At a...
Lindsay Cross: A passion for clean water grew into a quest to reach voters
'We make progress forward, but this is a time of gut check for people.'. Lindsay Cross, the Democrat in the House District 60 race, found politics while looking for ways to save the environment. The effort to clean up waterways requires the good will of legislators, not just to kick in funds but to support local attempts at conservation, such as a fertilizer ban during the summer months.
Florida congresswoman calls on DOJ to investigate Florida utility company over ‘dark money’ claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. congresswoman is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Power & Light over claims that the utility used “dark money” to disguise sources of political funding and sway elections in Florida, as well as other allegations documented in recent news reports.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
TV ad says ‘liberal’ Carol Whitmore has nothing in common with Ron DeSantis
Jason Bearden labels incumbent opponet as a pro-choice liberal. A TV ad slams Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore as a “pro-choice liberal” with “no place in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ party.”. “DeSantis cut taxes. Carol Whitmore raised taxes,” a narrator states. “DeSantis is pro-life. Whitmore is pro-choice.”...
JAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement
Co-endorsements go to Democrat Burton, Republican Waters. A political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce couldn’t pick just one of the five candidates running for Sheriff in next month’s Special Election. So instead, the JAXBIZ committee endorsed two Friday, backing Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K....
Sam Fisher gets money from a Democrat BIG Labor PAC
Sam Fisher accepted $1,000.00 from the 78 Political Committee. The 78 Political Committee contributed over 100K to the Florida Democrat Party, over 8K to the Lee County Democrat Party, and 4K to Charlie Crist. The 78 Political Committee also contributed to Cape Coral Democrats Jessica Cosden & Marni Sawicki. The...
