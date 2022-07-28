ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hawaiian couple accused of living under identities of dead Texas children, conspiracy

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGEiP_0gwTIkyG00
Stolen Identities Couple Charged This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, left, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniforms. Primose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Morrison, who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children, have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. The couple were arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (United States District Court District of Hawaii via AP) (Uncredited)

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian couple has been accused of living under the identities of two dead Texas children and conspiracy against the United States government.

According to federal court records obtained by the Associated Press, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested on Friday in Kapolei which is an island in Oahu, Hawaii. Both had been living under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades. Those identities are of two dead Texas children.

Court records obtained by the AP said Primrose and Morrison were born in 1955, attended high school in Port Lavaca, Texas together and went to Stephen F. Austin University before getting married in 1980.

“There is no indication in court papers why the couple in 1987 assumed the identities of deceased children who would have been more than a decade younger than them. But an affidavit filed by Special Agent Dennis Thomas of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service noted that the couple lost their home in Nacogdoches, Texas, to foreclosure that year,” according to the AP. They remarried in 1988 under the assumed names.

According to the AP, it’s possible that the case is leaning more on the couple’s “fraudulently obtained drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials,” which possibly helped Primrose to obtain secret security clearance for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Court records obtained by the AP included old photos of Primrose and Morrison both wearing KGB uniforms. The KGB is the former Russian spy agency.

HNN said that the criminal complaint claimed that Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994 which gave him enough security clearance to provide the Russians with important information. HNN said he worked as an avionic electrical technician for 22 years before he retired. Primrose then worked as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor before he was arrested on Friday.

Both Primrose and Morrison have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the U.S. government. According to the AP, prosecutors are looking to hold them without bail. HNN said that the government believes that Primrose and Morrison are also a flight risk.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Family of California shooting victims sue gun distributor

Family members of some of the people killed or wounded during a 2019 shooting at a California garlic festival are suing the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack, saying they did not take sufficient care to prevent misuse of the firearm. Two similar lawsuits filed in U.S....
GILROY, CA
KRMG

Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Harris cites climate 'crisis,' pushes $1B for floods, storms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an "immediate" and "urgent" crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. On a visit...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
State
Hawaii State
KRMG

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KRMG

Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering —...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#The Associated Press#Ap#Defense Department#The U S Coast Guard
KRMG

Michigan court: County prosecutors can enforce abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
MONTANA STATE
KHON2

HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
WAHIAWA, HI
KRMG

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
KRMG

Still more rain hits flooded Kentucky mountain communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
KRMG

Authorities uncover large prison contraband operation

OKLAHOMA CITY — State authorities uncovered what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General history. Intelligence gathered by the Criminal Interdiction Division of the OIG pointed investigators to a storage unit in Oklahoma City, the agency announced in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy