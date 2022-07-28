Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park with added security measures

CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO