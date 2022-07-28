Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park with added security measures

www.fox32chicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Lollapalooza to remain in Chicago's Grant Park for another decade
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza will stay at Grant Park for at least another 10 years, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday. The mayor made the announcement onstage to throngs of screaming fans ahead of J-Hope’s headlining performance to close out the weekend, appearing alongside festival founder Perry Farrell. "I’m here to...
fox32chicago.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
fox32chicago.com
Raging Waves Waterpark celebrates 15th anniversary
Beat the heat at Raging Waves Waterpark. They have over 30 water slides, three kiddie pools, private cabanas and a lazy rivers spread out over nearly 60 acres in Yorkville. Tim McGill interviewed the owner of this water park that rises out of the cornfields southwest of the city.
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery told by village to stop hosting public events
A Lake in the Hills bakery has been told it cannot hold public events anymore. UpRising Bakery was vandalized last month after planning a family-friendly drag show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'
CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago braces for influx of Lollapalooza commuters this weekend
CHICAGO - It was the calm before the storm at Chicago’s Union Station, as festivalgoers began trickling downtown Friday morning and early afternoon for the second day of Lollapalooza. With so many people concentrated in and around Grant Park for the biggest party of the summer, officials say public...
fox32chicago.com
Monday starts with storms across Chicago eventually giving way to 80-degree temps
CHICAGO - Showers and storms cross parts of the area early this morning but should clear Chicagoland before 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will have similar temperatures, although it will be several degrees cooler...
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3
BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
Mega Millions lottery fever grows as jackpot crosses $1.2 billion — what to know
CHICAGO - We are just a few hours away from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which is now worth more than $1.2 billion. Stores are beginning to see an influx of people hoping to score the lucky ticket. Sales associates at a Near West Side gas station say typically...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
SUV crashes into tree, grocery store on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A driver crashed his SUV into a tree and the entrance of a grocery store Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood. The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of a grocery store, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead on Orange Line tracks
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on the CTA Orange Line tracks Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 4 a.m. lying unresponsive on the southbound tracks near the Halsted station, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
fox32chicago.com
Shootings and homicides in Chicago fall from historic highs of past years, but overall crime still up
CHICAGO - Seven months after Chicago ended its deadliest year in decades, the latest police data shows shootings and homicides are significantly down though overall crime is up. Homicides have dropped 16% through July, down to 379 from 452 at the same point last year, according to a release from...
fox32chicago.com
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.337B jackpot
CHICAGO - A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station at 885 East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot driving Saturday afternoon in Gresham on Chicago's South Side. About 5:15 p.m. the two were "traveling in a vehicle" in the 1600 block of West 77th Street when they were shot, Chicago police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines residents speculate about who won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Speculation was running wild in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Saturday after lottery officials announced that one Mega Millions ticket sold at the Speedway gas station was worth $1.3 billion. After nearly 30 drawings since April, someone finally got all six numbers correct. The Speedway on Touhy...
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
fox32chicago.com
5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar
CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
fox32chicago.com
Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report
COOK COUNTY - There was a shocking announcement in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Friday night. According to a report, one of Kim Foxx’s top prosecutors has abruptly quit, leaving behind a scorched-Earth resignation e-mail. CWB Chicago posted the resignation letter from James Murphy III. Murphy has been...
Comments / 1