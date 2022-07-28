ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park with added security measures

By Joanie Lum
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

Lollapalooza to remain in Chicago's Grant Park for another decade

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza will stay at Grant Park for at least another 10 years, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday. The mayor made the announcement onstage to throngs of screaming fans ahead of J-Hope’s headlining performance to close out the weekend, appearing alongside festival founder Perry Farrell. "I’m here to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Raging Waves Waterpark celebrates 15th anniversary

Beat the heat at Raging Waves Waterpark. They have over 30 water slides, three kiddie pools, private cabanas and a lazy rivers spread out over nearly 60 acres in Yorkville. Tim McGill interviewed the owner of this water park that rises out of the cornfields southwest of the city.
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'

CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago braces for influx of Lollapalooza commuters this weekend

CHICAGO - It was the calm before the storm at Chicago’s Union Station, as festivalgoers began trickling downtown Friday morning and early afternoon for the second day of Lollapalooza. With so many people concentrated in and around Grant Park for the biggest party of the summer, officials say public...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
BROOKFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SUV crashes into tree, grocery store on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A driver crashed his SUV into a tree and the entrance of a grocery store Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood. The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of a grocery store, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead on Orange Line tracks

CHICAGO - A man was found dead on the CTA Orange Line tracks Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 4 a.m. lying unresponsive on the southbound tracks near the Halsted station, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.337B jackpot

CHICAGO - A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station at 885 East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot driving Saturday afternoon in Gresham on Chicago's South Side. About 5:15 p.m. the two were "traveling in a vehicle" in the 1600 block of West 77th Street when they were shot, Chicago police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar

CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
WHEELING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report

COOK COUNTY - There was a shocking announcement in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Friday night. According to a report, one of Kim Foxx’s top prosecutors has abruptly quit, leaving behind a scorched-Earth resignation e-mail. CWB Chicago posted the resignation letter from James Murphy III. Murphy has been...
COOK COUNTY, IL

