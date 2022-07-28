ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Lodi Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May. Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
NORTHVILLE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23

Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller, 5250 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Request for a Special Use Permit to allow for continued use of the Renaissance Farms Stables and Commercial Horse-Riding Facility at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel #’s M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am – noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
SALINE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police Stations#Lodi Police Report
ClickOnDetroit.com

They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNEM

Arrest made in open murder of 2-year-old, police say

ALPENA, Mich., (WNEM) – 22-year-old Adrienne Renee Pavelka has been arrested by detectives from Michigan State Police (MSP) for open murder in the death of her 2-year-old, Police state. Detectives have developed information that Pavelka had knowledge of or was involved with the death of the child. Detectives also...
ALPENA, MI
CBS Detroit

3 In Custody After Multiple Ford Raptor Trucks Stolen From Lot In Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say they have three people in custody following the theft of multiple Ford Raptor trucks from a lot in Dearborn. At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, troopers were notified that multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a lot and were heading northbound on Southfield Freeway from Ford Road. In the report, MSP was told that the suspects were wearing ski masks. MSP used a helicopter to help locate the vehicles and one of the Raptors was located on northbound Southfield Freeway near Lyndon. Troopers on the ground made there way to the area and located the truck traveling...
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While they look the same, the new Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s uniforms are made with a more durable, lighter and less-expensive material. The new uniforms were introduced Friday. Additionally, sheriff’s deputies will now wear a vest in order to take the weight of the equipment off their hips and distribute it more evenly.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One killed in multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 to the east of Ann Arbor Saline Road on Wednesday evening. At 5:45 p.m., several vehicles from Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the incident. One driver was killed on impact after they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy