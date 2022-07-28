thesuntimesnews.com
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
fox2detroit.com
Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May. Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23
Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller, 5250 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Request for a Special Use Permit to allow for continued use of the Renaissance Farms Stables and Commercial Horse-Riding Facility at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel #’s M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am – noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor on Friday
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue on Friday, July 29. At 1:36 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, showed a handgun to a bank teller and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money,...
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver with children in SUV loses control, crashes into home in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – A dramatic scene unfolded Thursday night in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat slammed into a home. You can see some of the damage that was left behind in the video player above. Dianna Battistone was on the back porch of...
WNEM
Arrest made in open murder of 2-year-old, police say
ALPENA, Mich., (WNEM) – 22-year-old Adrienne Renee Pavelka has been arrested by detectives from Michigan State Police (MSP) for open murder in the death of her 2-year-old, Police state. Detectives have developed information that Pavelka had knowledge of or was involved with the death of the child. Detectives also...
3 In Custody After Multiple Ford Raptor Trucks Stolen From Lot In Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) – Officials say they have three people in custody following the theft of multiple Ford Raptor trucks from a lot in Dearborn. At about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, troopers were notified that multiple Ford Raptors were stolen from a lot and were heading northbound on Southfield Freeway from Ford Road. In the report, MSP was told that the suspects were wearing ski masks. MSP used a helicopter to help locate the vehicles and one of the Raptors was located on northbound Southfield Freeway near Lyndon. Troopers on the ground made there way to the area and located the truck traveling...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While they look the same, the new Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s uniforms are made with a more durable, lighter and less-expensive material. The new uniforms were introduced Friday. Additionally, sheriff’s deputies will now wear a vest in order to take the weight of the equipment off their hips and distribute it more evenly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
One killed in multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 to the east of Ann Arbor Saline Road on Wednesday evening. At 5:45 p.m., several vehicles from Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the incident. One driver was killed on impact after they were...
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
