ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23

The Lodi Township Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM on August 23, 2022, at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103, to address a request by Mufid Farha to rezone a 3.12-acre parcel located at 2730 W. Ellsworth Road from the current zoning AG, Agricultural District to PSP, Public/Semi-Public Services District. Lodi Township Parcel M-13-12-400-003. Written comments or questions will be received at the Lodi Township Hall during business hours 9:00 am to noon Monday through Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Salem Township, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
abc12.com

Preparing for bust month of events in Flint

It is a busy month of August activities in the vehicle city. And it begins during this final weekend of July where thousands will be in downtown Flint for the Jazz Festival and the Gus Macker.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#County Line#Hull#Mill Creek#8 Mile#Pittsfield Packard Rd
The Ann Arbor News

State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise

ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County beach closes due to high bacteria levels -- again

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach at Independence Lake County Park has been closed by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The same beach closed earlier this month for the same reason. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
thesuntimesnews.com

Journey of Hope crosses through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Today the Journey of Hope North Route is riding through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor. Journey of Hope is a cross country cycling trip that raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. One of the cyclists, Matthew Keogh, is from Dexter, MI. Today on day 51 out of 63 is a big day for him as he gets to ride through his hometown.
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him

ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
DETROIT, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
ADRIAN, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy