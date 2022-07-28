thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Notice of public hearing Aug 23
The Lodi Township Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM on August 23, 2022, at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103, to address a request by Mufid Farha to rezone a 3.12-acre parcel located at 2730 W. Ellsworth Road from the current zoning AG, Agricultural District to PSP, Public/Semi-Public Services District. Lodi Township Parcel M-13-12-400-003. Written comments or questions will be received at the Lodi Township Hall during business hours 9:00 am to noon Monday through Thursday.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
Truck gets stuck under Lansing bridge
The bridge is on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Road and Lindbergh Drive.
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
abc12.com
Preparing for bust month of events in Flint
It is a busy month of August activities in the vehicle city. And it begins during this final weekend of July where thousands will be in downtown Flint for the Jazz Festival and the Gus Macker.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County beach closes due to high bacteria levels -- again
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach at Independence Lake County Park has been closed by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The same beach closed earlier this month for the same reason. The...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
thesuntimesnews.com
Journey of Hope crosses through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Today the Journey of Hope North Route is riding through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor. Journey of Hope is a cross country cycling trip that raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. One of the cyclists, Matthew Keogh, is from Dexter, MI. Today on day 51 out of 63 is a big day for him as he gets to ride through his hometown.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
Michigan historical home features a backyard summer house
JACKSON, MI -- If you want to relax inside or outside, this home has you covered. The home at 3403 Stonewall Road in Jackson was built in 1900 of granite fieldstone and has more than 6,000 square feet of living space on an acre lot on a picturesque road close to Ella Sharp Park.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
