ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch: Cars stranded in a foot of hail in Colorado

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmNpc_0gwTID2P00

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — An overnight storm left mounds of hail in parts of northern Colorado Wednesday standing cars after the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of destructive storms.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in some areas, causing several vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills showed residents, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to dig cars out.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7PPW_0gwTID2P00
Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

Nexstar’s KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said local radars estimated the thunderstorm reached an altitude of nearly 47,000 feet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

California sees its largest 2022 fire

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chelsea Stills#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
WFLA

WFLA

80K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy