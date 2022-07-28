Two Bexar County cold cases solved with DNA evidence

www.ktsa.com
fox7austin.com
San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
KTSA
Bexar County Deputies find hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, arrest two during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
fox7austin.com
Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
KSAT 12
Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
KWTX
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
KSAT 12
$5,000 worth of school supplies donated to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
BEXAR COUNTY – USAA Real Estate donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to the children of Bexar County. The company made the donation Friday to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO shared photos of the donation on its Facebook page, announcing the distribution of supplies. “BCSO will be...
KTSA
Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
Click2Houston.com
Cold case update: Man convicted in killing of 2 San Antonio-area women gets 2 life sentences, Texas DPS says
HOUSTON – A man who was convicted in the killing of two San Antonio-area women will serve two life sentences, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety in a release. Jose Baldomero Flores III, 41, was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to the murders of Heather Willms,...
Woman now facing charges after April Longoria found dead, victim's family demanded answers in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death. “We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting...
news4sanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Recent disappearances prompt questions about safety trends
SAN ANTONIO — Data doesn't yet indicate whether disappearances are becoming more common around San Antonio, despite reports of missing people garnering attention in recent weeks. But it seems like people are vanishing more often, private investigator Mark Gillespie said. "Every day, we wake up with some news report...
'We are devastated': Father found dead on Fourth of July leaves questions unanswered
SAN ANTONIO — A father of two was found dead inside his burning car. Weeks later, the victim's family and San Antonio Police are still trying to figure out what happened. On the morning of July 4, the torched SUV was discovered in a rural area in far south San Antonio. The family of Justin Vodrey said he had moved to the area, in Pleasanton, just days before his death.
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
news4sanantonio.com
Boyfriend shot in the stomach at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Northside apartment complex. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday at an apartment off Jackson-Keller Road. Police said a woman shot her boyfriend in self-defense. The boyfriend received one gunshot wound to the stomach.
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
KSAT 12
‘She was the sweetest girl’: Family of 19-year-old found dead on West Side looking for answers
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers. Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio police on July 20 inside of a storage bin, wrapped in blankets, in the 2400 block of San Luis Street.
