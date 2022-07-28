ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s home pretending to be a deliveryman. After the victim opened the door, Solis then pulled out a knife and forced the man back into his home.

Solis then stabbed the man several times before fleeing from the home, according to DA’s office. The entire event was captured on the man’s Ring doorbell camera.

When medical personnel arrived they said they found the man was suffering from a stab wound to the chest that had caused a collapsed lung.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said that after an investigation of Soli’s home, detectives located the clothing, gloves and the glasses Solis was wearing along with the package he was carrying in the doorbell video.

Solis was then tried by a 12 person jury and was found guilty of attempted murder with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and using a weapon.

The motive behind Solis’ attack is still unknown, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

