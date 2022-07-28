Mega Weekend: Free Paddle Day, EggFest, Ohio State Fair, Highlight the Weekend

This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO