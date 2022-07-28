ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mega Weekend: Free Paddle Day, EggFest, Ohio State Fair, Highlight the Weekend

By Anne Evans
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
crawfordcountynow.com

Take a Family Trip to the Ohio State Fair today, July 30!

COLUMBUS—The stakes are high for the bovine-packed first weekend of the Ohio State Fair! Join us today, Saturday, July 30 for a plethora of exciting cattle competitions, free live music, artistic displays, delicious Fair foods, and entertainment galore. Here’s a glimpse of what the Fair has to offer today,...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Baby Calf born at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new baby girl calf was born Thursday at the Ohio State Fair!. Doris gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who has not been named yet. Fairgoers can visit the baby and her proud mom at the Wick Pavilion, located near the Dairy Products Building.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Free rides at the Ohio State Fair to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Fair goers can get free rides on the midway Sunday. There is a catch! You don’t have to donate any money, win a funnel-cake-eating contest or spin in circles until you lose your lunch. For you to understand why an amusement company would give away a whole day of […]
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city

Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

New Food Trucks Coming to Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons Food Truck Court is continuing in August with two new options to satisfy your lunch hour cravings. Every Thursday, you can take a walk through the bustling streets of Downtown Columbus and arrive at the beautiful Columbus Commons, where you will be greeted by a line of diverse food trucks ready to serve you.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus

This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus

Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree

This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
COLUMBUS, OH

