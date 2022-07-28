Street renaming honoring Kathy Diaz is this weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Denny;s Orange Blossom Football Classic back for a second year after a 43 years gap. Having been reestablished to enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities exposure in our community, it also promises a great weekend of activities. To begin, there will be a Commissioners welcome reception and Kick Off Luncheon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura with Miami Dade Commission Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III. The Luncheon celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Woman with three honorees and that is just the start. Labor Day weekend in South Florida will be one to remember as Florida A & M will play Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium on September 4. Look for a great event at the University of Miami Wasco Center with the OBC’s Battle of the Bands with the two college bands as well as other high school bands preforming. This will be the best show in town on Saturday, Sept. 3, 6 – 10 p.m. OBC’s Executive Director Kendra Bulluck was my guest on Gloria Gab LIVE July 18 to share all the great activities planned for this great football weekend. For the scoop on all the weekend events, watch the show at https://www.facebook.com/Communitynewspapers/videos/1791274084559787/ or visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com/

