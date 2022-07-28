Street renaming honoring Kathy Diaz is this weekend

communitynewspapers.com
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FLThe Southern GuideMiami, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Woman’s Club of Hialeah marks 100; Rotarians install new board
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Woman’s Club of Hialeah will mark its 100th anniversary with a brunch at Hialeah Race Track, located at 2200 E. Fourth Ave. in Hialeah, on Saturday, Aug. 27. Club president Barbara Hassall promises an exciting day that will include trivia games, an installation, good...
communitynewspapers.com
Peter Pruitt Jr. named Chapman Humanitarian Award Recipient
Chapman Partnership will honor Peter T. Pruitt Jr. with the Alvah H. Chapman Jr. and Betty B. Chapman Humanitarian Award for his outstanding compassion for others and philanthropic commitment to our community at the annual Illuminations Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the JW Marriott Marquis. “We are excited to...
communitynewspapers.com
Arts for Learning celebrates 10 years of paid internships
Arts for Learning/Miami (A4L)’s ArtWorks Internship in the Arts for High School students hired 53 teen interns to work alongside professional Teaching Artists in five artistic disciplines at the program’s new home, Miami-Dade College’s Koubek Center in Little Havana. Celebrating its 10th year as an A4L program,...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Lopez
Recent Gulliver Prep graduate Natalia Lopez volunteered for the Miami-Dade County Teen Court for two years, going once or twice a week. “I have always wanted to become an attorney,” she says. “I would like to go into constitutional law and eventually branch into political commentating.”. She became...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Orthopaedic Society announces Dr. Beauperthuy-Rojas as president
Miami Orthopaedic Society recently announced the new board of directors, and Gilbert D. Beauperthuy-Rojas, DO, FAAOS, as the new president. Dr. Beauperthuy-Rojas is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a national and international leader in treating sports injuries and degenerative conditions of the shoulder, hip, and knee. He emphasizes rapid recovery to enable his patients to return to work and sports and resume their daily life.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Isabella McNeil
Incoming Palmetto High School senior Isabella McNeil is the co-founder of a student run community service organization called Lotus Miami. The organization was created about a year ago. “We are focused on donating feminine care products and books to organizations such as Kristi House,” she says. She and co-founder...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Ella Karakadze
This summer Miami Palmetto Senior High School senior Ella Karakadze started a community service program called Saving Suits. “It’s a non-profit that collects work attire for women who have difficulty finding clothing and those who may not be able to afford it,” she says. “In working with Warm Ears Warm Hearts, I saw how one piece of clothing can change someone’s life, and in doing so for women like me, it’s something I can put all my determination and empathy towards.”
communitynewspapers.com
PNC Foundation to award $300,000 to Miami cultural arts organizations
The PNC Foundation recently announced recently that over the next three years it will award $300,000 in PNC Arts Alive grants to Miami-Dade County nonprofit, visual and performing arts organizations, in keeping with its mission to support the arts and increase arts access and engagement. Since launching its Florida PNC...
miami.edu
Welcome from the Secretary of the Board of Trustees
Welcome to the University of Miami Board of Trustees website, where you will find an introduction to our rich institutional history reaching back to 1926 when the inaugural Board of Regents was founded. Throughout the ensuing decades, the trustees have provided the guidance and stellar leadership in partnership with the University administration and faculty to firmly establish the University of Miami as a leading comprehensive research university and continue its upward trajectory.
WSVN-TV
Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosts backpack giveaway
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida chapter of the Kiwanis Club is making sure children are ready to go back to school in style. Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosted a backpack giveaway along West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Different schools and programs teamed up with the club to...
communitynewspapers.com
Date announced for YMCA of South Florida’s Beach Ball ’22
With Florida hitting a grim new record in 2021 with drownings up by 44 percent, the most child drownings since 2009, support for water safety education and drowning prevention programs are more critical than ever. That is why proceeds from the YMCA of South Florida’s annual Beach Ball 2022 Gala,...
communitynewspapers.com
Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic coming Labor Day weekend
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Denny;s Orange Blossom Football Classic back for a second year after a 43 years gap. Having been reestablished to enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities exposure in our community, it also promises a great weekend of activities. To begin, there will be a Commissioners welcome reception and Kick Off Luncheon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura with Miami Dade Commission Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III. The Luncheon celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Woman with three honorees and that is just the start. Labor Day weekend in South Florida will be one to remember as Florida A & M will play Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium on September 4. Look for a great event at the University of Miami Wasco Center with the OBC’s Battle of the Bands with the two college bands as well as other high school bands preforming. This will be the best show in town on Saturday, Sept. 3, 6 – 10 p.m. OBC’s Executive Director Kendra Bulluck was my guest on Gloria Gab LIVE July 18 to share all the great activities planned for this great football weekend. For the scoop on all the weekend events, watch the show at https://www.facebook.com/Communitynewspapers/videos/1791274084559787/ or visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com/
WSVN-TV
Commissioning ceremony held for USS Fort Lauderdale, 1st Navy ship to be named after South Florida city
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special commissioning ceremony was held for a U.S. Navy warship with a special name. 7News cameras on Saturday captured attendees at the event held at Port Everglades on the USS Fort Lauderdale, the first Navy warship named after a South Florida city. The namesake...
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
Should a homeless camp go on an island? Miami says yes.
In an eleventh hour reversal, City of Miami commissioners voted to move forward with a homeless camp, possibly on a plot of land on the barrier island of Virginia Key — a location home to a park, a sewage plant, federal research labs, and the MAST Academy magnet high school. Village of Key Biscayne and […]
WSVN-TV
Children’s Trust Family Expo in Cutler Bay offers family fun, services
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children’s Trust Family Expo hosted its second event in Cutler Bay this weekend. Saturday’s event, held at Sweet Home Community Campus, offered fun for the whole family, with exhibits highlighting child care, after-school programs, family services, and more. Jim Haj, the president...
City of Miami asks to revive Plan Z for Rickenbacker Causeway
The City of Miami officially went on record Thursday supporting the Plan Z concept for renovating the Rickenbacker Causeway, asking Miami-Dade County to revive the bidding process for the project. The move, while nonbinding, puts the city at odds with the Village of Key Biscayne, which officially opposed the RFP process. The Miami-Dade County Commission […]
WSVN-TV
Commissioners approve Virginia Key as designated zone for homeless population
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have came to a decision regarding a policy for the homeless population. The city had been going back and forth as to what to do with its homeless population, Thursday. Commissioners heard arguments for three, what are being described as transition sites, for...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
NBC Miami
Broward Schools Hires Hundreds On the Spot
They made a big dent in the problem. Broward County Public Schools says it hired 764 people on the spot today at a career fair held at Western High School in Davie. The school district had 1,200 job openings, including a need for 433 teachers. The career fair drew just...
