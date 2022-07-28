Shinkei Systems’ AI-guided fish harvesting is more humane and less wasteful

techcrunch.com
Related
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
TechCrunch
Concert Bio lands pre-seed round to fix hydroponic farming’s ‘dirty secret’
Today, about half the world’s habitable land is devoted to agriculture, yet even that amount can’t provide everyone with the sort of diet enjoyed by people in developed countries. If everyone wanted to eat like Americans, we’d need to farm about 140% of the world’s habitable land.
natureworldnews.com
Crustaceans Are Helping Seaweeds Reproduce; Pollination Has Evolved Through the Oceans
Since this is the first instance in which an animal has assisted an algal population in reproducing, it is possible that pollination originated in the world's early waters. There is a new pollinator on Earth, and it lives in the sea, so move over, birds and bees. Crustaceans as The...
Plastic garbage in the sea is a life raft for pathogens
Whether plastics are bearing pathogen populations dense enough to actually be dangerous and whether they are carrying them to new areas are difficult questions to answer. Deposit PhotosStudies show that various human pathogens cling to microplastics in seawater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
Record size hammerhead shark released out of respect
A pair of South Carolina anglers on Wednesday caught and released a hammerhead shark that was at least 400 pounds heavier than the longstanding state record, and perhaps rivaled the world record. Primary angler Pete Quartuccio and a friend teamed to reel the nearly 14-foot shark to leader after an...
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Wild Footage Shows Whale Emerging From Water and Landing on Boat Off Coast of Massachusetts
A 19-foot boat is said to have been “in the right place at the wrong time” following a wild water-breaching whale incident caught in since-made-viral footage. As you’ve likely seen making the usual rounds in recent days, the footage in question—which shows vessels off the coast of Massachusetts in the Plymouth area, per a report from NBC10 Boston—managed to capture the exact moment a whale (likely a humpback) breached the water and landed atop the boat.
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
AOL Corp
1-in-30 million rare lobster spared from steamer after Red Lobster employees discover her in shipment
Red Lobster is well-known for the seafood dinners that gave the restaurant its name. Serving up the marine crustaceans cooked in just about every preparation imaginable, the most important ingredient in the chain restaurant's kitchens is, of course, fresh lobster. But this week, the team at a Hollywood, Fla. Red...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Dolphins Seen Herding Whales Away From Their Habitat in Fascinating Footage
Researchers observed Risso's dolphins harassing a group of pilot whales for half an hour, in a bid to protect their territory.
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
TechCrunch
Study of Facebook friendships explores how economic mobility works in the US
A research team led by Harvard economist Raj Chetty published the results today across two papers in the journal Nature, exploring how social connections lead to economic opportunity. The researchers examined data from 21 billion friendships on Facebook, collected from 72.2 million U.S.-based Facebook users between age 25 and 44 who listed their zip code.
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
How to survive a shark attack -- or better yet, avoid one entirely
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here's what to do when a shark goes after you.
Tiny turtle pooed ‘pure plastic’ for six days after rescue from Sydney beach
A baby green sea turtle rescued from a Sydney beach had eaten so much plastic that it took six days for the contents to be excreted, according to Taronga zoo’s wildlife hospital. The 127-gram hatchling was found lying on its back in a rockpool near Sydney’s Tamarama beach. It...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Comments / 0