Boston, MA

Where Maine stands on abortion access

PORTLAND, Maine — It's been a little over a month since the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision that effectively ended the nationwide right to abortion. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it has already assisted least a dozen women from out of state who were seeking abortion care services.
The week ahead: August 1, 2022

An extension of post-partum care covered by Medicaid takes effect Monday. That means women who use Medicaid will have a whole year of coverage after they give birth, instead of two months. According to Gov. Janet Mills' administration, this will include care for child birth recovery, family planning, and mental health. It means as many as 2,000 more women get access to this care.
Cyclists build houses and memories in Maine and beyond on coast-to-coast trek

WINDHAM, Maine — A group of cyclists started their trek by dipping their back tires in Seaside, Oregon, and rode all the way to Sebago Lake, Maine, to dip their front tires. "It was challenging at times, and other times it was extremely gratifying. Being able to do that, the different portions of the country. We are from all over the country, I believe there are 10 of us that have pedaled from coast to coast," Tom Thibeau, the only cyclist from Maine this year, said.
Mills looking into amendment to protect abortion rights

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that her administration is reviewing whether the right to an abortion is already enshrined in the Maine Constitution, or if an amendment is warranted. Mills said it’s possible that the Maine Constitution already has protections that the U.S. Constitution does...
Collins says bill would help seniors access treatment for opioid addiction

BANGOR, Maine — Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they said would support older residents who are addicted to opioids. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Wednesday they've introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction. Collins said the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis.
Citizen referendum could eliminate CMP and Versant

MAINE, USA — Last year, the Maine legislature passed a bill to create the non-profit Pine Tree Power Company to deliver lower rates, and increase reliability and local control to promote energy independence in Maine. But, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the bill, and the legislature didn't have enough votes...
Mills increases fundraising advantage over LePage

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills increased her fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Paul LePage in the latest reporting period, hauling in $605,000 during the 42-day period, according to documents filed Tuesday. The report that covers the period from June 1 to July 19 lifted Mills' fundraising haul...
VERIFY: Yes, you can get proof of COVID-19 vaccination even if you legally change your name

PORTLAND, Maine — People who are now traveling with easing COVID-19 restrictions may encounter an issue if they've legally changed their names since getting vaccinated. Some people who have gotten married, divorced, or otherwise legally changed their name may have COVID-19 vaccination cards that no longer match their forms of identification, like a passport.
