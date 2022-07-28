www.newscentermaine.com
'I knew instantly' | Maine woman identified more than 40 years after her death in Louisiana
DRESDEN, Maine — Angie Jordan said she can't imagine her life without her three adult children and her two grandchildren. Jordan raised the family in Maine, where her mother was born and raised. But when she was 4 years old, her mom took Jordan to Louisiana. “My mom lived...
Where Maine stands on abortion access
PORTLAND, Maine — It's been a little over a month since the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision that effectively ended the nationwide right to abortion. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it has already assisted least a dozen women from out of state who were seeking abortion care services.
The week ahead: August 1, 2022
An extension of post-partum care covered by Medicaid takes effect Monday. That means women who use Medicaid will have a whole year of coverage after they give birth, instead of two months. According to Gov. Janet Mills' administration, this will include care for child birth recovery, family planning, and mental health. It means as many as 2,000 more women get access to this care.
Cyclists build houses and memories in Maine and beyond on coast-to-coast trek
WINDHAM, Maine — A group of cyclists started their trek by dipping their back tires in Seaside, Oregon, and rode all the way to Sebago Lake, Maine, to dip their front tires. "It was challenging at times, and other times it was extremely gratifying. Being able to do that, the different portions of the country. We are from all over the country, I believe there are 10 of us that have pedaled from coast to coast," Tom Thibeau, the only cyclist from Maine this year, said.
Finding Our Voices is expanding to end domestic violence
MAINE, USA — According to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, a domestic violence assault is reported to law enforcement in Maine every two hours and 22 minutes. But advocates say more Mainers are speaking out thanks to a campaign working to help break the silence of domestic violence.
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Mills looking into amendment to protect abortion rights
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that her administration is reviewing whether the right to an abortion is already enshrined in the Maine Constitution, or if an amendment is warranted. Mills said it’s possible that the Maine Constitution already has protections that the U.S. Constitution does...
Collins says bill would help seniors access treatment for opioid addiction
BANGOR, Maine — Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they said would support older residents who are addicted to opioids. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Wednesday they've introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction. Collins said the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis.
Maine National Guard is 95% vaccinated against COVID-19
BANGOR, Maine — About a year ago, the United States Department of Defense announced all troops had to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Most of those in the service got the vaccine by this year's June 30 deadline, including those serving in the Maine National Guard, but not all followed this particular order.
Citizen referendum could eliminate CMP and Versant
MAINE, USA — Last year, the Maine legislature passed a bill to create the non-profit Pine Tree Power Company to deliver lower rates, and increase reliability and local control to promote energy independence in Maine. But, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the bill, and the legislature didn't have enough votes...
Mills increases fundraising advantage over LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills increased her fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Paul LePage in the latest reporting period, hauling in $605,000 during the 42-day period, according to documents filed Tuesday. The report that covers the period from June 1 to July 19 lifted Mills' fundraising haul...
The grain that Maine is hoping to sustain
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Excuse the rhyme—it's hard to use “Maine” and “grain” in a sentence and avoid the temptation... or the inevitable pattern of the old song from the Broadway musical, “My Fair Lady." But the fact is, we may be hearing more...
Maine Things To Do | July 26 to Aug. 1
PORTLAND, Maine — Here's your list of Maine Things To Do for the week of July 25 through Aug. 1. Where: A town near you. Seriously! Google "summer concert series near me"
VERIFY: Yes, you can get proof of COVID-19 vaccination even if you legally change your name
PORTLAND, Maine — People who are now traveling with easing COVID-19 restrictions may encounter an issue if they've legally changed their names since getting vaccinated. Some people who have gotten married, divorced, or otherwise legally changed their name may have COVID-19 vaccination cards that no longer match their forms of identification, like a passport.
How a deadly shark attack in 2020 led coastal Maine business owners, leaders to adapt
HARPSWELL, Maine — Two years ago, Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was swimming in Mackerel Cove off Bailey Island in Harpswell with her daughter when she was fatally bitten by a shark. A tooth fragment recovered from her body was examined, and officials confirmed it belonged to a great white...
Staffing shortages force cancellations of Maine ferry services
ISLESBORO, Maine — Maine’s newest Penobscot Bay ferry, the Capt. Richard G. Spear, pulled away from the landing at Lincolnville Beach, headed for Islesboro, about 3 miles across the bay. A crew of five was on board, as required by the Maine Department of Transportation. The ferry was...
A fun summer cocktail with a taste of Maine
GRAY, Maine — Summer is here, and if you've been looking for a tasty and refreshing cocktail to enjoy, Maine Mixologist Misty Coolidge has you covered with a blueberry margarita recipe.
MDOT to move forward with replacing historic Frank J. Wood Bridge
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Following a lawsuit by historic preservation groups, state officials said Tuesday that the construction of a new bridge between Brunswick and Topsham could begin later this year. Officials from the Maine Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that a new Federal Highway Administration draft found that the...
Researchers study temperature impacts on lobster larvae
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — For most of us, our knowledge of a lobster's life begins when they’re large enough to eat, and that’s usually at least seven years into their lives. Researchers with the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), along with partners from Hood College, the...
Musical duo Peaceful Means performs new music for 207
PORTLAND, Maine — Heather Pierson has been on 207 numerous times and is no stranger to the Maine music scene.
