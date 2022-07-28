Morning Headlines: Three indicted on lesser charges for Akron teen's death...and more

www.wksu.org
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
cleveland19.com
Still missing: It’s been 15 years since Ashley Summers disappeared in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers has made national headlines, local news stories and even an episode of our true crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land. Ashley was just a teenager when she disappeared in the summer of 2007. Her family is asking Clevelanders to attend a vigil this weekend in her memory.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time. More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as...
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron's John S. Knight Center is all abuzz. The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is in town, finally. "We started out on this project in 2019, but COVID shut us down," event co-organizer Tony Urbanek says. Urbanek is joined by the other co-organizer, Elizabeth Clay. Over...
WYTV.com
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cuts lot after resident with rat infestation calls 19 News Troubleshooter team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes into his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates. “I have raccoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, it’s a jungle back here,” said Garner.
nypressnews.com
Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop
A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
