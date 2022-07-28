ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Morning Headlines: Three indicted on lesser charges for Akron teen's death...and more

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wksu.org

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him

ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
DETROIT, MI
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational underway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron's John S. Knight Center is all abuzz. The 2022 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is in town, finally. "We started out on this project in 2019, but COVID shut us down," event co-organizer Tony Urbanek says. Urbanek is joined by the other co-organizer, Elizabeth Clay. Over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Browns#Murder#Cleveland City Council#Violent Crime#Family Of Akron#Ohio State Fair#Guardians Over Red Sox
WYTV.com

Never play these numbers, statistician says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nypressnews.com

Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop

A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy