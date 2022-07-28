ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, WI

Horicon man arrested in fatal Richfield crash

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
discoverhometown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Buzdum’s Pub, W188 N10515 Maple Road, at 12:01 a.m. July 17. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Country Inn & Suites, W188N11020 Maple Road, at 1:53 p.m....
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, WI
Crime & Safety
Horicon, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Horicon, WI
City
Mayville, WI
City
Richfield, WI
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Friday night Dane County Deputies were investigating an incident of road rage on USH 12/STH 19 in the town of Springfield where a person was shot. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, while on the scene investigating, a vehicle hit a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Sergeant as well as their two squad cars.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
BROOKFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Ofice
nbc15.com

Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy