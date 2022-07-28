Columbus man arrested on assault charges after 2 people injured in shooting

www.wtvm.com
WTVM
Ft. Mitchell man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder
FT. MITCHELL, Ala . (WTVM) - A Ft. Mitchell man is being charged with attempted murder following a Saturday overnight shooting. Phenix City Police Department responded to a person being shot at Jack Hughston Hospital. 32-year-old Jacorey Battle was shot multiple time and airlifted to University Alabama Birmingham Hospital in...
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
fox5atlanta.com
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
Missing Valley women found alive this morning
Sheree Nicole Finley, 35, was reported missing to the Valley Police Department on July 29. However, officers were able to find her alive the following morning. After being found, Finley was transported to EAMC-Lanier for evaluation and treatment for dehydration. According to the Valley Police Department, detectives were able to...
Man accused of smashing stolen U-Haul truck to steal ATM turns himself in
ACWORTH, Ga — Acworth police have identified the man who they say stole an ATM from a Texaco Food Mart in May. Video captured a man, who police say is 22-year-old Wilbert Demond Holmes, Jr, exiting a U-Haul van, opening the van doors and walking toward the front of the store.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee Police Department investigating storage unit burglary
The Tallassee Police Department is investigating burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Tallassee Police Department have released a video and photos of unknown suspects involved in a storage unit burglary on Gilmer Avenue. “The suspects are believed to be two males and...
CBS 46
Valley Police locate missing mother of three, she is safe
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have located Sheree Finley. She is alive. She was located on CR 84 Saturday. We are awaiting more information. Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person‘s report and had a hand in returning her home safely to her family.
WTVM
Man arrested on multiple traffic charges in Columbus, found with over $300K in drugs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple traffic charges. On Tuesday, July 26, during a traffic stop, the driver willfully failed to bring their vehicle to a stop and attempted to flee a law enforcement vehicle when given a visual and audible signal to stop. Law enforcement officers successfully utilized a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to force the suspect’s vehicle to “stall and stop”.
wfxl.com
Ga man arrested for drug trafficking following multi-agency investigation
An Atlanta man is facing several drug trafficking charges after a joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation that began in Troup County. On Thursday, July 21, 34-year-old Andrew Jones, of Gwinnett County, was arrested following a search warrant operation at his home. Jones was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl,...
WJCL
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From Earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Columbus Police officer indicted on excessive force charge for 2019 Wade Street arrest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Grand Jury indicted a Columbus Police officer Monday on accusations he used excessive force in the 2019 arrest of a man on Wade Street, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Police officer Clayton Watkins was indicted on two felony counts of violation of oath, one citing battery and the […]
WTVM
2 suspects charged with murder, feticide in overnight LaGrange stabbing
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are behind bars and charged with murder and feticide following an overnight LaGrange stabbing. A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers patrolled the area. Officers identified the victim as Breanna Burgess during their initial investigation. Burgess...
Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
Columbus mayor discusses July 16 incident involving police and Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the partnership between the police department and sheriff’s office is a priority. This comes after WRBL reported a verbal altercation between a sheriff’s deputy and a group of police officers. WRBL obtained hours of police bodycam video under the Georgia Open Records Act. Henderson tells WRBL […]
16-year-old murder suspect in court after an argument at a basketball court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus teenager is facing murder charges in the August 14th shooting death of 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard. Judge Julius Hunter has not released the minor’s name and prohibited the media from photographing the 16-year-old, who appeared in Recorders Court on Monday morning. Columbus Police say that following an argument the 16-year-old […]
