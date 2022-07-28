Columbus man arrested on assault charges after 2 people injured in shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in LaGrange have arrested two people in connection to the deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman. The LaGrange Police Department says officers discovered the female victim’s body while patrolling the area of Fort Drive in LaGrange early Wednesday morning around 2:35 a.m. They say she had been stabbed and was already dead when officers found her.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO