Electra Fire Cleanup Closes Popular Recreation Area

mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Fire Boosts Groveland Resources
Groveland, CA — A second fire engine is now based in Groveland to help respond to an increased number of calls in the south county. Engine 631, effective today, is parked alongside existing Engine 781, at the Groveland Fire Station which Tuolumne County Fire operates in partnership with the Groveland Community Services District Fire Department.
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In The Lake Don Pedro Area, Forward Rate Stopped
Update at 4:40 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a vegetation fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. They detail that the fire, burning in some grass under the Jacksonville/Don Pedro Reservoir Bridge on Jacksonville Road near Highways 49/120 and the Moccasin Point Marina, is estimated at about an acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have been called back to base and all but two engines remain on scene. Those crews will work to gain full containment and mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Update: More Than 1,300 Without Lights This Morning In Calaveras County
Update at 6:35 a.m.: PG&E reports power has been restored to the 312 customers in the Murphys area, but there are still over a thousand customers without electricity in the Moutain Ranch area. Their lights went out just before 10 p.m. last night. The utility did not post a cause for the outage in Murphys.
mymotherlode.com
Power Outage In Sonora And Columbia Areas
Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting more than 1,500 customers are without electricity in the Mother Lode. The power went off around 9 a.m. The areas impacted include Columbia, Yankee Hill, Sonora, and Phoenix Lake. At least 1,559 customers are affected in the areas along Parrots Ferry, North Bald Mountain, Greenley, Lyons Bald Mountain, and Phoenix Lake roads.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home
AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures. The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
CBS News
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
mymotherlode.com
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire...
mymotherlode.com
4 Deaths And 198 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne
Tuolumne County Public Health reports four deaths due to Covid, they are one man and two women in their 80s and one man in his 90s. There is a current total of 193 residents of Tuolumne who have passed away due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began with 45 reported this year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fire in Colfax area prompts evacuations
CAL FIRE/Placer County Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near the Bear River Bridge and Highway 174 in the Colfax area Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE NEU stated, via social media, that forward progress was stopped just after 2 p.m. As of 2:15 p.m. CAL FIRE reported a 25 percent containment to the 9.7-acre Bear Fire.
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
turlockcitynews.com
Firefighters Respond to Second Large Fire at Old Jura’s Pizza Parlor Location
At about 11:44 pm Monday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Turlock Police Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported commercial working structure fire at one of the old Jura’s Pizza Parlor locations, 309 North Center Street, Turlock. When...
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
KCRA.com
Missing man found dead along American River, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
Traffic impacted after a fatal collision near Woodward Reservoir (Oakdale, CA)
Traffic impacted after a fatal collision near Woodward Reservoir (Oakdale, CA)Nationwide Report. Traffic was impacted after a deadly crash Friday afternoon near Woodward Reservoir. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near Woodward Reservoir, north of Oakdale at around 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a head-on collision [...]
mymotherlode.com
City Of Sonora To Further Discuss Sales Tax Measure
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council meets this evening and the only item of new business is to select two members of the council to prepare arguments in favor of a sales tax measure in November. We reported earlier, the council voted unanimously at the last meeting to...
