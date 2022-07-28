Cenla Pregnancy Center Helps Mothers with Unplanned Pregnancies

klax-tv.com
klax-tv.com
Laborde Earles Law Firm Gives Back Through Backpack Giveaway
Laborde Earles Law Firm believes in the value of a good education. Every summer, they create a bright future for Louisiana children. Laborde Earles Law Firm gives hundreds of backpacks to children every year. Jaycee looks forward to going to a new school this year. “I can’t wait to go...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
theadvocate.com
Letters: What problem is being solved by incarcerating kids at Angola?
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to transfer some children from Bridge City to Angola fails to address actual problems at the Office of Juvenile Justice, which cannot adequately hire and retain staff, lacks programming, and apparently cannot keep the prison doors locked (strange that Bridge City suddenly became so escapable). OJJ has more staff (roughly 700) than incarcerated youth (roughly 500), 300% turnover in some positions, and a $160 million budget. Adding a new prison in Monroe, five hours away, is likely as ineffective as sending kids three hours away to Angola. All it will solve is the NIMBYism in Jefferson Parish.
listenupyall.com
Governor’s Office of Community Programs to distribute school supplies
Baton Rouge – The Governor’s Office of Community Programs is hosting several back-to-school community fairs across the state, beginning Saturday. Director, Katina Semien-Smothers said because they understand that for families, and especially this year with inflation, it’s difficult to purchase school supplies and they wanted to make it a fun event.
klax-tv.com
Inmate Death at USP Pollock
Pollock, LA: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., multiple inmates were. observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock, Louisiana. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Lionel Stoddard was transported to a. local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by...
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
kalb.com
Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man, and former corrections employee, has been accused of communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images on social media. Louisiana State Police said Tracey Naquin, 20, has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing...
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 murder of Donavon Reed
The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday
Natchitoches Times
theadvocate.com
What's in a word? LSU linguistics grad publishes paper on use of 'kyoo' in south Louisiana
For Eunice native and 2019 LSU graduate Lauren Vidrine, one word she grew up hearing hundreds of times during her Cajun upbringing — 'kyoo' — helped shape her path during her teenage years and her time at the university studying linguistics. Now her work studying Cajun English has...
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services. The body will then be transported to […]
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Lafayette man booked in connection with Opelousas shootings
Linton Declouette, 22, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.
kalb.com
4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people from Pineville have been accused of burglarizing a business on Highway 28 East back on July 5, 2022. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charged:. Teresa Diane Kirby, 53, was cited for illegal possession of stolen things less than...
wbrz.com
State Police: Prison employee arrested after sending explicit photos to juvenile on social media
AVOYELLES PARISH - An employee from the Louisiana Department of Corrections was arrested Friday after police discovered he was sharing explicit photos with a minor on social media. State Police said 20-year-old Tracey Naquin, who worked as a corrections master sergeant at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, was arrested...
kalb.com
Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested in a traffic stop that led to the recovery of fentanyl, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said Jeremy Jarrod Williams, 28, is in total accused of running a stop sign, contempt of court, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute promethazine and a parish probation violation.
More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish
UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lunchtime Lagniappe: Where Has All the Music Gone?: Lost Juke Joints of Natchitoches
Jason Church will talk about the NCPTT and the Cane River Heritage Area’s project to locate the dance halls and juke joints that were once in Natchitoches Parish. This talk will show the documentation, oral histories, and mapping that NCPTT has produced in finding these lost cultural sites. To...
theadvocate.com
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
