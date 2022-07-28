ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Cenla Pregnancy Center Helps Mothers with Unplanned Pregnancies

By Joel Massey
klax-tv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
klax-tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
klax-tv.com

Laborde Earles Law Firm Gives Back Through Backpack Giveaway

Laborde Earles Law Firm believes in the value of a good education. Every summer, they create a bright future for Louisiana children. Laborde Earles Law Firm gives hundreds of backpacks to children every year. Jaycee looks forward to going to a new school this year. “I can’t wait to go...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: What problem is being solved by incarcerating kids at Angola?

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to transfer some children from Bridge City to Angola fails to address actual problems at the Office of Juvenile Justice, which cannot adequately hire and retain staff, lacks programming, and apparently cannot keep the prison doors locked (strange that Bridge City suddenly became so escapable). OJJ has more staff (roughly 700) than incarcerated youth (roughly 500), 300% turnover in some positions, and a $160 million budget. Adding a new prison in Monroe, five hours away, is likely as ineffective as sending kids three hours away to Angola. All it will solve is the NIMBYism in Jefferson Parish.
ANGOLA, LA
listenupyall.com

Governor’s Office of Community Programs to distribute school supplies

Baton Rouge – The Governor’s Office of Community Programs is hosting several back-to-school community fairs across the state, beginning Saturday. Director, Katina Semien-Smothers said because they understand that for families, and especially this year with inflation, it’s difficult to purchase school supplies and they wanted to make it a fun event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Alexandria, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
klax-tv.com

Inmate Death at USP Pollock

Pollock, LA: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., multiple inmates were. observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock, Louisiana. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Lionel Stoddard was transported to a. local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by...
POLLOCK, LA
kalb.com

Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man, and former corrections employee, has been accused of communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images on social media. Louisiana State Police said Tracey Naquin, 20, has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing...
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
MyArkLaMiss

Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway

LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services. The body will then be transported to […]
OLLA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Pregnancy Tests#Abortion Law#Volunteers#Unplanned Pregnancies#Abc 31 News
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
SUGARTOWN, LA
kalb.com

4 accused of burglarizing Pineville business

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people from Pineville have been accused of burglarizing a business on Highway 28 East back on July 5, 2022. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charged:. Teresa Diane Kirby, 53, was cited for illegal possession of stolen things less than...
PINEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
kalb.com

Pineville man accused of possessing fentanyl

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested in a traffic stop that led to the recovery of fentanyl, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said Jeremy Jarrod Williams, 28, is in total accused of running a stop sign, contempt of court, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute promethazine and a parish probation violation.
PINEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish

UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy