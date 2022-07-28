Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO