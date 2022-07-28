Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
GM John Lynch: 49ers 'overjoyed' Deebo Samuel signed extension
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan both sounded confident throughout the spring and summer that the team would eventually come to terms on an extension with All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel. This came as Samuel embraced a so-called "hold in" during the early days of training camp after he requested to be traded earlier this year.
NFL・
SFGate
Prescott presses reset again for Super Bowl-starved Cowboys
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue...
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
Comments / 0