ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Let’s get practical

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Gmail gets a new look, Instagram trips while trying to be TikTok and India blocks Battleground Mobile

The story this week was about Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular battle royale title that has found an audience of tens of millions in India. Players woke up to find the game suddenly blocked from both Google Play and Apple’s App Store by order of the Indian government. Why? That’s…not exactly clear yet, but Manish has the breakdown of everything we know so far.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners

Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot

A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms including stake size and deal valuation hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kamen
TechCrunch

The Station: Rivian trims its workforce and a supply chain-tainted earnings season begins

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Listen up founders! In a few months, TC Disrupt will kick off at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This annual flagship event, in which hundreds of founders have pitched their startups on our stage, is back in person. So, here is a chance to participate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Instagram backlash, TikTok gaming, Snapchat+ makes millions

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud

That idea has been around for some time, but it particularly hit home this week as I listened to various AWS security executives talk about it at the event keynote and through the ensuing conversations I had during the week. At a very high level, the cloud vendor has the...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Climate-focused VC stays scorching as Buoyant Ventures targets $100M fund

Like a groundhog and its shadow, many venture capitalists see a shrinking economy and burrow away, resting their check-signing hand for better days. But climate-focused VCs are on a tear lately, pumping well over a billion dollars per quarter into startups that strive to mitigate emissions as the Earth bakes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Robotics#Robot Overlords#Robotics Institute#College Education#Boston Dynamics#Techcrunch
TechCrunch

Disrupt early-bird pricing extended to Friday

You get one extra week to save up to $1,300, so shake your tail feathers and buy your early-bird passes by Friday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t fritter away this bonus opportunity to save big bucks on our flagship event where you can learn from, meet, connect and engage with tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, entrepreneurs and hundreds of media outlets.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Gaming vets promise to make blockchain games fun and sustainable

Some of the biggest hits in the space to date reward users with tokens that can be cashed out in what’s known as the “play-to-earn” model. While P2E games have attracted millions of players and billions of dollars from investors, veterans of the gaming industry argue that they are fundamentally unsustainable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy