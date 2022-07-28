Let’s get practical

techcrunch.com
Related
TechCrunch
Gmail gets a new look, Instagram trips while trying to be TikTok and India blocks Battleground Mobile
The story this week was about Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular battle royale title that has found an audience of tens of millions in India. Players woke up to find the game suddenly blocked from both Google Play and Apple’s App Store by order of the Indian government. Why? That’s…not exactly clear yet, but Manish has the breakdown of everything we know so far.
TechCrunch
Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners
Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.
10 useful tools built into Google Search you should know about
Ideal for when your friend tosses the dice in a fit of rage and you still need to finish the game. Anete Lusina / PexelsWho has a coin these days?
TechCrunch
Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot
A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms including stake size and deal valuation hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
The Station: Rivian trims its workforce and a supply chain-tainted earnings season begins
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Listen up founders! In a few months, TC Disrupt will kick off at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This annual flagship event, in which hundreds of founders have pitched their startups on our stage, is back in person. So, here is a chance to participate.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram backlash, TikTok gaming, Snapchat+ makes millions
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
It really does take a village to keep you secure in the cloud
That idea has been around for some time, but it particularly hit home this week as I listened to various AWS security executives talk about it at the event keynote and through the ensuing conversations I had during the week. At a very high level, the cloud vendor has the...
TechCrunch
Climate-focused VC stays scorching as Buoyant Ventures targets $100M fund
Like a groundhog and its shadow, many venture capitalists see a shrinking economy and burrow away, resting their check-signing hand for better days. But climate-focused VCs are on a tear lately, pumping well over a billion dollars per quarter into startups that strive to mitigate emissions as the Earth bakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Disrupt early-bird pricing extended to Friday
You get one extra week to save up to $1,300, so shake your tail feathers and buy your early-bird passes by Friday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t fritter away this bonus opportunity to save big bucks on our flagship event where you can learn from, meet, connect and engage with tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, entrepreneurs and hundreds of media outlets.
TechCrunch
The biggest story from Big Tech earnings is the sheer growth power of public cloud
Even more surprising is that after years of steady market share growth, Microsoft was down a notch from 22% last quarter to 21% this quarter. Google came in third, holding steady around 10%. Synergy chief analyst John Dinsdale said the slight drop in Microsoft’s market share is probably due to...
TechCrunch
Gaming vets promise to make blockchain games fun and sustainable
Some of the biggest hits in the space to date reward users with tokens that can be cashed out in what’s known as the “play-to-earn” model. While P2E games have attracted millions of players and billions of dollars from investors, veterans of the gaming industry argue that they are fundamentally unsustainable.
Comments / 0