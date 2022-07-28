Henderson County prepares for monkeypox virus outbreak with limited vaccines

HENDERSONVILLE - Henderson County is preparing for a possible monkeypox outbreak following the first reported case of the virus in its neighboring county, Buncombe, on July 21.

Andrew Mundhenk, communications manager for Henderson County Department of Public Health, said the health department has been in contact with area hospitals and health care providers regarding steps to take when they encounter a patient with a suspected case of monkeypox, which includes testing, treatment resources, vaccinations for contacts and timely reporting. Mundhenk said health care providers who suspect a patient has monkeypox must report it to the health department within 24 hours.

Yet, the county has limited vaccines available and is relying on Buncombe County for further distribution of vaccines.

“Buncombe County Health and Human Services is currently acting as the vaccine hub in our region,” said Mundhenk. “We are allocated a limited number of vaccines from their stock at this time.”

From USA TODAY:Monkeypox now a 'global emergency.' US needs to step up, says former surgeon general.

Mundhenk mentioned that the health department expects the number of available vaccines in Henderson County to increase in the coming weeks.

“We initially got 20 doses, but appointments are filling up,” said Kristina Henderson, the communicable disease nurse supervisor for Henderson County Health Department. The department now has less than 20 vaccines currently available, as approximately six people in the county have been vaccinated against monkeypox, Henderson noted. “We do have the vaccine available in a limited supply for those who qualify.”

Those currently eligible for vaccines, and thus considered high-risk for contracting the virus:

Anyone who has been exposed to the monkeypox virus.

Men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex, being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.

“Although many concerned residents may desire the monkeypox vaccine, only high-risk individuals are eligible to receive it at this time,” Mundhenk said.

Individuals who qualify for the vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling the Henderson County Immunization Department at 828-694-6015.

As of July 27, there were 40 monkeypox cases in North Carolina, according to North Carolina Health and Human Services data. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4,639 cases in the U.S. July 27.

There have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Henderson County to date, according to Mundhenk.

"Anyone can get monkeypox, and in this particular outbreak, we are seeing it disproportionately impact our men-who-have-sex-with-men individuals and transgender individuals,” Stacie Saunders, the public health director for Buncombe County, said in a news conference July 22. “Nearly all the cases in North Carolina have been among men who have sex with men and transgender family and loved ones.”

Monkeypox often begins with fever, exhaustion, headache and sometimes sore throat and cough, a July 21 release from BCHHS stated.

Lymph nodes may swell in the neck, armpits, or groin, on one or both sides of the body. Shortly after a rash may appear. In some of the recent cases, the first symptom was a rash. This may also look like blisters, sores, bumps or pimples.

It transfers from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids or touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. The virus can also spread via respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Previous coverage:Monkeypox confirmed in Buncombe County, says health department; free vaccines offered

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks, with an incubation period of 7-14 days, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though monkeypox vaccines in Henderson County are limited, tests for the virus are at the health department, where they are free, urgent care clinics and primary care providers.

“Here at the Health Department, the criteria (for vaccine eligibility) are generally the same for testing,” Henderson said. “We use the state lab so there’s more specific requirements for that. So, they can come to the Henderson County Health Department and be seen with an STD visit.”

However, Henderson also noted that any urgent care clinics or primary care providers in Henderson County should be able to perform the lab. Since there are commercially available labs for monkeypox, companies are able to conduct the test on individuals who do not meet the same requirements needed if they were to test at the Health Department.

“Although the populations currently eligible for vaccination are considered high-risk due to current epidemiological risk analyses, it is important to remember that anyone can have or contract monkeypox if exposed to infectious skin lesions, body fluids, respiratory secretions or linens that recently touched infectious skin lesions,” Mundhenk said. “We encourage anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox to get checked, get tested and get protected.”

Ryley Ober is a news intern with the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email her at ROber@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober