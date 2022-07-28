Two gas stations robbed in Oshtemo Township

www.mlive.com
Kzoo fire marshal investigating fire at Planned Parenthood
There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
wkzo.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
Police: Man injured in Kalamazoo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Kalamazoo Friday night.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
wkzo.com
Two armed robberies within minutes of each other in Osthemo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to two armed robberies in Osthemo Township early Thursday morning, July 28. The first incident occurred around 2:48 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue. A short time later, a call of...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
Plainfield Twp. searching for endangered 24-year-old
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old Tucker Laws. Laws was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and a dark-colored backpack. Family and friends have not seen him since Tuesday, July 26 at...
Missing South Haven woman found
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman who went missing in South Haven.
Two injured in Holland Township crash
Authorities say two people were injured in a two-car crash near Holland Friday morning.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
2 cyclists killed, 3 others seriously injured after car crashes into Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after police say an SUV crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County Saturday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Stage Road in Ronald Township. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
Fox17
GRPD investigating after person found shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after finding a person shot and killed. Investigator say they got a call around 4 a.m. Saturday from someone saying they found a body on College Ave. NE, north of Leonard St. NE. The Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone...
Make-A-Wish ‘heartbroken’ after 2 cyclists killed during 300-mile ride in Michigan
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Those in the Make-A-Wish and bicycling communities are grieving the loses of two men killed over the weekend while riding in the 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour. Names of the cyclists killed in the Saturday, July 30 crash are expected to be officially released sometime...
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Video production will close down East Exchange Place in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Rhino Media video production will close down a section of Exchange Place in downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday, the city said in a news release. Exchange Place will be closed, between Farmers Alley and the Kalamazoo Mall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug, 5, the city of Kalamazoo said.
MLive
