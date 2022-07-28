Hydro Aluminum Henderson facility announces $15 million investment

HENDERSON, Ky. – Hydro Aluminum announced Thursday it plans to invest $15 million into its Henderson facility and retain around 47 full-time employees in an effort to increase production of certified, low-carbon recycled aluminum and reduce the plant’s environmental impact.

The investment will finance two projects. According to a news release from the company, the money will be used to install a new homogenization furnace to “improve the plant’s capabilities to meet the specifications of the growing U.S. automotive market.”

It will also be used to install a new baghouse – a dust and gas collector that will allow the plant to work with greater volumes and different types of scrap metal. A new baghouse would also improve air quality inside the plant and reduce its overall environmental footprint.

“The first Hydro aluminum recycling plant built in the U.S. is here in Henderson, where we are pleased to have provided good career opportunities while supporting aluminum recycling throughout the Midwest now for nearly 25 years,” Henderson Plant Manager Seth Augustine said in a news release. “With these new investments, we look forward to doing so for the next 25 years and being a growing part of the expanding Kentucky automotive industry.”

At their most recent meeting, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with Hydro. It can provide the company with up to $1 million in tax incentives.

The agreement also includes an annual target to pay its local workforce an average of $49 an hour, excluding benefits.

Henderson Judge Executive Brad Schneider said the investment is a positive development for the future of the county.

“Hydro has become an established, well-regarded member of Henderson County’s industrial community and we believe and hope this update of the plant means Hydro will remain a corporate citizen in our county for decades to come,” Schneider said in the release.

Hydro is a global supplier of aluminum products. Its Henderson facility produces over 90,000 metric tons of metal annually. It employs 31,000 people in more than 140 locations in 40 countries.

