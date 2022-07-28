ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes

By Helena Wegner
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHhH5_0gwTGNMj00

Yes, hundreds of potatoes shut down a Washington highway after a semi truck carrying the vegetables overturned, troopers said.

And people had plenty to say about the mess.

The fully “loaded potato truck” rolled over as it was turning from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24 near Othello on Thursday, July 28, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said in a tweet.

Although the spuds weren’t blocking the road, authorities briefly shut down SR 24 so tow trucks could remove the mess.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear exactly how many potatoes were spilled, Weber said.

“Will take some time to hash that out ,” one Twitter user wrote about the potato spill.

Other Twitter users were left feeling hungry.

“Gonna be a full bake by this afternoon! I’ll bring the sour cream and (bacon emoji),” another user wrote.

“Lotta mashed potata !” someone else said.

And one user was just worried about the people involved.

“Coming in hot potato and tootsie rolled over? Bad day hope everyone stays safe during the recovery work,” the user wrote.

But this isn’t the first time a roadway has seen a fruit or vegetable spillover, Weber told McClatchy News.

He has also heard of incidents involving apples, peas and corn.

“I remember having the Department of Transportation use a snow plow truck to help clear peas off the highway years ago when I worked in Grant County,” he said.

The incident happened about 5 miles south of Othello. The city is about 50 miles north of Kennewick.

‘Most Idaho accident I’ve ever heard of.’ Spuds cover highway after crash, cops say

7 tons of pink hot dog filler oozes over interstate after big rig crash, PA cops say

Truck crash sends ‘chickens all over the road’ and traps driver, TN officials say

Comments / 3

Related
KREM2

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
race-day-live.com

The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
KENNEWICK, WA
KOMO News

State Patrol tries out plan to reduce homeless camping at Washington's highway rest stops

SMOKEY POINT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has a new plan to discourage homeless campers from taking over highway rest areas. A popular stop at Smokey Point on Interstate 5 had so many problems recently that state officials said they were forced to shut it down on July 18 because of concerns about people living in broken down cars and RVs at the site and causing damage to state buildings and property.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Othello, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Washington State
race-day-live.com

A look at today’s H1 Unlimited racing results in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a day where two hydroplanes were knocked out of the race with damage, J. Michael Kelly aboard Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities and Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet came away as heat winners in the first day of competition in the HAPO Columbia Cup. The fastest race boats in the world will continue racing tomorrow on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities, the third stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mashed Potato#Washington State Patrol
nbcrightnow.com

Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
MESA, WA
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
EDNPub

La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver

PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Grizzly cubs will get a new life out of state after mom is euthanized in Montana

A grizzly was euthanized after it was found rummaging through garbage. Now its cubs are getting a new life. Two years ago, an adult female grizzly bear was found getting into garbage and chicken coops near Columbia Falls, Montana, the state’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. The bear was relocated to Glacier National Park, and wildlife officials hoped it would change its behavior.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Big Country News

6 Vehicle Collision in Central Washington

According to the Washington State Patrol, a six vehicle collision occurred on SR281 about one mile north of I-90 near George Washington on July 27th around 12:45 pm. According to the report, five vehicles were in a line, stopped for the road construction. The 6th vehicle, a semi truck, was following the vehicle in front of them too closely and did not see the upcoming stopped traffic. The semi truck then collided with the vehicle in front of it causing a chain reaction of rear-end collisions. The photo above shows a Saturn car, which was struck directly by the semi truck. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
ACCIDENTS
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
165
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy