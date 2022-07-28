Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes

Yes, hundreds of potatoes shut down a Washington highway after a semi truck carrying the vegetables overturned, troopers said.

And people had plenty to say about the mess.

The fully “loaded potato truck” rolled over as it was turning from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24 near Othello on Thursday, July 28, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said in a tweet.

Although the spuds weren’t blocking the road, authorities briefly shut down SR 24 so tow trucks could remove the mess.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear exactly how many potatoes were spilled, Weber said.

“Will take some time to hash that out ,” one Twitter user wrote about the potato spill.

Other Twitter users were left feeling hungry.

“Gonna be a full bake by this afternoon! I’ll bring the sour cream and (bacon emoji),” another user wrote.

“Lotta mashed potata !” someone else said.

And one user was just worried about the people involved.

“Coming in hot potato and tootsie rolled over? Bad day hope everyone stays safe during the recovery work,” the user wrote.

But this isn’t the first time a roadway has seen a fruit or vegetable spillover, Weber told McClatchy News.

He has also heard of incidents involving apples, peas and corn.

“I remember having the Department of Transportation use a snow plow truck to help clear peas off the highway years ago when I worked in Grant County,” he said.

The incident happened about 5 miles south of Othello. The city is about 50 miles north of Kennewick.

