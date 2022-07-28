ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Football's Israel Abanikanda Lands On Hornung Award Watch List

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJA3X_0gwTGKiY00

The leading Pitt Panther rusher from a year ago is in the running for the Paul Hornung Award.

PITTSBURGH -- Preseason accolades continue to roll in for the Pitts Panthers as various foundations set their preseason watch lists. Running back Israel Abanikanda is the latest to find himself in contention for a national award, after the Louisville Sports Commission named him a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.

Abanikanda scored for a record-setting 2021 Pitt offense in a variety of ways. He was the leader in a deep running back group, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 24 receptions for nearly 200 yards and a score as well.

Abanikanda added a third method of scoring midseason, when he began returning kickoffs regularly. He averaged 29.4 yards per return on seven attempts, the best of which was a 98-yard spring to the end zone against Virginia.

The Hornung Award is relatively young - just 12 years old - and a Pitt player has never won it.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Football's Deslin Alexandre Named to Weurffel Award Watch List

Taking Stock of Pitt Football's Defensive Line

Pitt Lands Two on Preseason All-ACC Football Team

MSU HC: Peach Bowl Between Pitt Football, Spartans Was 'Decided on Field'

Pitt Projected as Runner-Up in Preseason ACC Football Poll

Anticipation Builds on Both Sides for Brawl Between WVU, Pitt Football

Pitt Football DL Calijah Kancey Lands on Nagurski Watch List

Pitt Football's Calijah Kancey, Carter Warren Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Pitt Football HC Pat Narduzzi No Fan of New ACC Scheduling

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 TE Ibrahim Barry Names Pitt to Top 8

The college offers for Ibrahim Barry didn’t start rolling in until recently, his Division I offer in May and first Power Five offer in June, but the offers haven’t stopped since. Barry, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound tight end from North County High School in Glen Bernie, Maryland, narrowed his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns

Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name

An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
WITF

How did Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood get its name?

From the sprawling fields of Schenley Park to the shopping on Forbes and Murray avenues to the architecturally stunning houses of worship, Squirrel Hill is one of Pittsburgh’s most culturally diverse communities. As the city’s largest neighborhood with about 26,000 residents, many Good Question! listeners live or work in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Pat Narduzzi#Recruiting#The Pitts#American Football#Runner
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police officer responsible for saving baby’s life honored at Pittsburgh Pirates’ game

An officer responsible for saving a baby’s life was reunited with the young girl and honored during a Pittsburgh Pirates’ game. In April 2021, Joe Schleicher waved down Officer Kristin Mitrisin when his young daughter, Olivia, stopped breathing. Mitrisin sprang into action and gave the baby chest compressions until a bystander was able to provide her with an AED.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorist killed in Pittsburgh crash has been identified

A Pittsburgh man was killed Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh when his vehicle went off Bigelow Boulevard and hit a tree, city police said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Lonnie J. Middleton III, 52. He was dead at the scene, Pittsburgh police said. The accident...
PITTSBURGH, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open

Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
709
Followers
312
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy