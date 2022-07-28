Pitt Football's Israel Abanikanda Lands On Hornung Award Watch List

The leading Pitt Panther rusher from a year ago is in the running for the Paul Hornung Award.

PITTSBURGH -- Preseason accolades continue to roll in for the Pitts Panthers as various foundations set their preseason watch lists. Running back Israel Abanikanda is the latest to find himself in contention for a national award, after the Louisville Sports Commission named him a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.

Abanikanda scored for a record-setting 2021 Pitt offense in a variety of ways. He was the leader in a deep running back group, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 24 receptions for nearly 200 yards and a score as well.

Abanikanda added a third method of scoring midseason, when he began returning kickoffs regularly. He averaged 29.4 yards per return on seven attempts, the best of which was a 98-yard spring to the end zone against Virginia.

The Hornung Award is relatively young - just 12 years old - and a Pitt player has never won it.

