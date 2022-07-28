Amy Grant in ‘Stable Condition’ After Bike Accident, To Remain in Hospital Overnight

Six-time Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center on Wednesday, July 27, after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident. Amy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. She suffered cuts and abrasions as she was cycling near Harpeth Hills Golf Course (about 12 miles southwest of downtown Nashville). Amy was admitted to Vanderbilt Medical Center on July 27 and stayed overnight.

According to an email sent to Outsider on July 28 from Velvet Kelm, Amy’s representative at The Media Collective, Amy is in “stable condition” and will remain in the hospital overnight (July 28 to July 29) for further “observation and treatment.”

“Yes, I can confirm [Amy] was in a biking accident (and yes she was wearing a helmet) and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, and is in stable condition,” said Kelm, via email to Outsider. “She was admitted [and] stayed overnight as a precaution, and will be staying another night for observation and treatment.”

Amy Grant is married to Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill. They have one daughter together, Corrina Gill, 21.

Amy Grant: The Queen of Christian Pop

Amy Grant is one of the most decorated contemporary Christian music artists of all time. During her 40-plus-year career, she has sold more than 17 million albums, according to the RIAA. Her 1991 album, Heart in Motion, has been certified 5X Platinum for sales of 5 million units. In addition, she has three Multi-Platinum albums, four Platinum albums, and six Gold albums.

In addition to winning six Grammy Awards, Grant has copped 26 Dove Awards. She has been named Artist of the Year at the Dove Awards four times.

Amy has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame. She is also a member of the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Last week, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Amy Grant will be one of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. She will be honored at a gala on December 4.

“Amy Grant became the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture,” said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Then equally thrived after crossing over into mainstream pop with hit after hit. And today is revered as the ‘Queen of Christian Pop.'”