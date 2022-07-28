ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After foot injury, here's what Derrick Henry is doing at Tennessee Titans training camp

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry said Thursday nothing has changed about his preparation entering Year 7 in the NFL, despite coming off last season’s foot injury.

Henry, who missed the last nine regular season games because of a fracture before returning for the playoffs, has been more involved in the first two training camp practices than he was last year, when he did a lot of side work with trainers during team periods.

But coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday there will come a time when the team does “different things” with Henry, adding that he doesn’t anticipate the two-time Pro Bowler participating in preseason games.

“Just coming in and getting some work and some reps in full speed,” Henry said. “I want to be out here with the team. Whatever Coach wants me to do, I’m going out there trying to do it and be a good teammate. Just happy to be out here with the team, back to football.

RIC FLAIR MAKES APPEARANCE:At Tennessee Titans practice, Ric Flair says his favorite NFL player is Derrick Henry

JEFFERY SIMMONS:Jeffery Simmons isn't here for your Aaron Donald comparisons — but at least he's here | Estes

BYARD OPENS UP:'I know she's proud of me': Tennessee Titans' Kevin Byard opens up about loss of mother

“Just continue to do what I’ve done, not getting to carried away with it. Trusting what I do and just taking care of my body and preparing the right way with the guys out here.”

Henry also spoke about playing and racing with his 2-year-old daughter, Valentina Allure, after Wednesday’s practice.

“It was something that she could look at whenever she gets older,” Henry said. “Having these moments are always precious, especially with your kids. Football and training camp takes up a lot of time, but any time you get moments like that, you always cherish those moments and it’s something you can look back at and laugh at and enjoy.”

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

