Kyler Murray hits back at criticism over the 'homework' clause in his new $230m Arizona Cardinals deal - and claims it's 'disrespectful... almost a joke' that people think he could reach the top without watching film

Kyler Murray has broken his silence and taken aim at his critics after details about the 'homework' clause in his new $230million Arizona Cardinals contract was leaked.

It was revealed on Monday that the former Heisman winner's new five-year deal includes an 'independent study addendum', requiring him to review four hours of game film per week throughout the season.

The clause is particularly interesting given Murray's comments back in 2021 that he is 'not one of those guys that's going to sit there and kill myself watching film.'

Kyler Murray is pictured during the Arizona Cardinals' training camp on Wednesday

The quarterback (right) has broken his silence after details of his new contract were leaked

But Murray has now defended himself in a surprise appearance in front of the media at Cardinals training camp, insisting it is 'disrespectful... almost a joke' that people could think he has reached the top of the NFL without studying opponents.

He went on to say that 'this game is too hard' to do otherwise, as reported by Cardinals writer Darren Urban, before he then refused to answer a question about whether he was angry at the team for inserting the rare clause into his contract.

It remains unclear why the Cardinals felt the clause to be necessary, and team spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment when asked earlier in the week.

Murray was never accused publicly of failing to prepare for opponents – a process that typically involves a significant amount of film study. Some quarterbacks not only watch the game film, but also help produce individual versions designed for specific teammates, reflecting their individual assignments.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed Monday, the former Heisman winner's new five-year, $230 million deal includes an 'independent study addendum' requiring him to review four hours of game film per week throughout the season. Failing to comply would result in Murray being deemed to 'be in Default,' according to the contract language

Murray (left) is one of the top prospects in the NFL, and is already a two-time Pro Bowler at 24

Murray says it is 'disrespectful... almost a joke' for people to think he doesn't watch film

The 24-year-old, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first year in 2019, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and widely regarded as one of the biggest talents in the NFL.

Not only was Murray taken with the first pick in the NFL Draft, but he was also chosen by the A's with the ninth pick of the 2018 MLB Draft ahead of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and All-Star starter, Shane McClanahan.

As an outfielder at Oklahoma, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 2018.

With the Cardinals last season, Murray helped them to go 11-6 in the regular season, before they fell to the eventual Super Bowl winners - the LA Rams - in the Wild Card playoffs in the postseason.