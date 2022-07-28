NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray lashing out at critics

If the Cincinnati Bengals want to get back to the Super Bowl again this year, they’re going to need quarterback Joe Burrow to stay healthy all season long. The third-year QB, who led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 last year, has been away from the team since undergoing an appendectomy earlier this week. Since then, Burrow hasn’t been seen at the team facility and people are wondering when he’ll be able to get back and start practicing.

