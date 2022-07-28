ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to Kyler Murray lashing out at critics

By Michael Dixon
 4 days ago
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers lineman suffers season-ending injury

With their training camp just getting underway, the San Francisco 49ers are having their depth on the defensive line tested. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2021 season, tore his biceps and will undergo surgery, likely ending his season before it began. The news...
Browns insider shares Deshaun Watson suspension timeline

The Cleveland Browns have been waiting for weeks to find out how long quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended this NFL season over the sexual assault allegations against him. According to one Browns insider, it sounds like we know when that will probably happen. The NFL’s ruling from disciplinary officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on field, not in action in front of fans at open practice

The Cardinals opened the doors to State Farm Stadium for the first of 10 training camp practices open to public viewing with quarterback Kyler Murray not taking part and only on the field watching Saturday's session.  Murray was given Saturday off to rest his arm, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury explaining that Murray had reported to the team along with the rookies back on July 21 and had been throwing a lot. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley reacts to Kyler Murray controversy

Kyler Murray’s work ethic has been a topic of discussion in recent days but one person who doesn’t think the Arizona Cardinals quarterback needs to work harder is his former college football coach, Lincoln Riley. After a very protracted negotiation, the two sides agreed to terms on a...
Josh Allen reacts to Trevon Diggs-Stefon Diggs trash talk

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs are two of the best players at their position, but it appears that there may be a bit of a brotherly rivalry between them. Trevon was asked on Friday about a possible Super Bowl matchup against his brother...
Former Eagles 1st-round pick “battling for a spot”

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to select wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but things have not worked out to plan in his career to this point. His future in the NFL may be in jeopardy following Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s latest comments on the former TCU star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow timetable

If the Cincinnati Bengals want to get back to the Super Bowl again this year, they’re going to need quarterback Joe Burrow to stay healthy all season long. The third-year QB, who led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 last year, has been away from the team since undergoing an appendectomy earlier this week. Since then, Burrow hasn’t been seen at the team facility and people are wondering when he’ll be able to get back and start practicing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Jacksonville Jaguars sign new kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars preseason camp has only been in session for a few days but the team is already making some changes. With Jags kickers Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis struggling right now, the team has signed journeyman Elliot Fry with the hope that he’ll win the job or spur competition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kevin Stefanski gets honest about impending Deshaun Watson suspension

It’s just a matter of time before the NFL announces its suspension of Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most reports are that Watson will receive an 8-game suspension over the sexual harassment allegations against him. With former starter Baker Mayfield now on the Carolina Panthers, Browns head coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
Super Bowl-winning defensive end retires

Former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe announced Friday that he was retiring from the NFL. This announcement comes after Wolfe settled with the Ravens over injuries he suffered last year. Wolfe missed all of last season with hip and back injuries and was cut by the team.
DENVER, CO
Aaron Rodgers offers high praise to Allen Lazard

Last season, Davante Adams accounted for roughly 37% of Aaron Rodgers’ passing yards and 30% of his passing touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers. Now that Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, the question is, where does that production go?. While it would be almost impossible to...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLB makes decision on Tim Anderson for umpire contact

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was the recipient of a three-game suspension and a fine from Major League Baseball on Saturday for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley on Friday night in a game against the Oakland A’s. The incident in question happened in the seventh...
CHICAGO, IL

