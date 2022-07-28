Navios Maritime Partners Registers ~85% Top-Line Growth In Q2; Plans Massive Stock Buyback

www.benzinga.com
This Communication Services Stock Jumped 149%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB). Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC gained 127.3% to settle at $22.71. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued...
Apple Seeks To Raise Money Via Debt For Buyback And Dividends
Apple Inc. AAPL is planning to raise debt via four different notes, with the most extended portion of the offering being 40-year security. The four notes are for the period ending 2029, 2032, 2052 and 2062. The longest portion of the offering, 40-year security, may yield around 150 basis points...
Preview: Full House Resorts's Earnings
Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
SeaSpine Holdings's Earnings Outlook
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SeaSpine Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. SeaSpine Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ProPetro Holding Earnings Preview
ProPetro Holding PUMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ProPetro Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. ProPetro Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
'Novel Approach For Retinal Disease Needs' Stock Belite Bio Has 70% Potential Upside According To This Analyst
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio Inc BLTE with a Buy rating and price target of $58 per ADS. Belite Bio is focused on developing a novel once-daily oral drug for the treatment of Stargardt disease (STGD1)—a rare inherited juvenile-onset form of macular degeneration. The lead drug candidate...
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
Hudson Technologies, Lennox Enter Strategic Alliance
Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN and Lennox International Inc. LII have agreed to align their efforts to meet the CARB Regulation Order for Certified Reclaimed Refrigerant Use Requirements for Manufacturers of AC Equipment. As per the agreement, Hudson will be the exclusive supplier of certified reclaimed refrigerants to Lennox for the...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Analyst Ratings for ArcBest
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ArcBest ARCB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ArcBest has an average price target of $117.0 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $102.00.
Oak Street Health's Earnings: A Preview
Oak Street Health OSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oak Street Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Oak Street Health bulls will hope to hear the company...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch: Analyst Names Etsy, LGI Homes And Other Consumer Discretionary Plays
Consumer discretionary stocks are often hit particularly hard when the U.S. economy slips into a recession. Short sellers were hoping rising interest rates, persistently elevated inflation and two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth would keep the S&P 500 trending lower in the second half of 2022, but so far that hasn't been the case.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Second Quarter Earnings Are Worse Than They Look--How To See Beyond Deceptive Stats.
Sometimes, you've got to look beyond the rosy headline stats to get a clearer picture of what's happening pseudonymous macro account "MrBlonde" did just that in this Twitter thread on Sunday, showing that corporate earnings in the 2nd Quarter are actually worse than they look. 2/7 …also notable is the...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks. Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Lemonade LMND stock rose 9.44% to $20.63 during Monday's regular session. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
