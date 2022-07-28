Nasdaq Rises 100 Points; US Economy Shrinks Again In Q2

With record inflation, the Federal Reserve has drastically raised interest rates from 0.25% to 1.75% over the course of the year. Higher interest rates lead to less money in circulation, which increases its value, leading to lower levels of inflation. It’s easy to be anxious since many benchmarks like the S&P 500 and industries like the once red-hot cryptocurrency market have realized double-digit-plus losses.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO