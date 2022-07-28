ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Tyler Technologies

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Celanese

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ArcBest

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ArcBest ARCB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ArcBest has an average price target of $117.0 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $102.00.
Benzinga

Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Franklin Resources BEN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $24.57 versus the current price of Franklin Resources at $27.785, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Hudson Technologies, Lennox Enter Strategic Alliance

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN and Lennox International Inc. LII have agreed to align their efforts to meet the CARB Regulation Order for Certified Reclaimed Refrigerant Use Requirements for Manufacturers of AC Equipment. As per the agreement, Hudson will be the exclusive supplier of certified reclaimed refrigerants to Lennox for the...
Benzinga

ProPetro Holding Earnings Preview

ProPetro Holding PUMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ProPetro Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. ProPetro Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies Stock Today?

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN shares are trading lower Monday after the Federal Trade Commission took action against the company for misleading potential home sellers. According to a FTC press release, action is being taken against Opendoor for "cheating" potential home sellers by "tricking them" into thinking they could make more money by selling to Opendoor instead of selling on the open market.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Preview: Full House Resorts's Earnings

Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SLR Investment

SLR Investment SLRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SLR Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. SLR Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares increased by 360.7% to $74.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.6K, which is 1778.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. MediaCo...
Benzinga

Celsius Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

PepsiCo Invests In Fitness Energy Drink Maker Celsius

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has signed a distribution agreement with PepsiCo Inc PEP. In addition, PEP will make a net cash investment of $550 million to Celsius in exchange for convertible preferred stock. As part of the investment, which equates to an estimated 8.5% ownership in Celsius, PEP will nominate...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday

Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
