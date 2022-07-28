Expert Ratings for Tyler Technologies

www.benzinga.com
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Analyst Ratings for ArcBest
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ArcBest ARCB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ArcBest has an average price target of $117.0 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $102.00.
Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Franklin Resources BEN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $24.57 versus the current price of Franklin Resources at $27.785, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Hudson Technologies, Lennox Enter Strategic Alliance
Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN and Lennox International Inc. LII have agreed to align their efforts to meet the CARB Regulation Order for Certified Reclaimed Refrigerant Use Requirements for Manufacturers of AC Equipment. As per the agreement, Hudson will be the exclusive supplier of certified reclaimed refrigerants to Lennox for the...
ProPetro Holding Earnings Preview
ProPetro Holding PUMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ProPetro Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. ProPetro Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies Stock Today?
Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN shares are trading lower Monday after the Federal Trade Commission took action against the company for misleading potential home sellers. According to a FTC press release, action is being taken against Opendoor for "cheating" potential home sellers by "tricking them" into thinking they could make more money by selling to Opendoor instead of selling on the open market.
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Full House Resorts's Earnings
Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For SLR Investment
SLR Investment SLRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SLR Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. SLR Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch: Analyst Names Etsy, LGI Homes And Other Consumer Discretionary Plays
Consumer discretionary stocks are often hit particularly hard when the U.S. economy slips into a recession. Short sellers were hoping rising interest rates, persistently elevated inflation and two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth would keep the S&P 500 trending lower in the second half of 2022, but so far that hasn't been the case.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares increased by 360.7% to $74.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.6K, which is 1778.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. MediaCo...
Celsius Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PepsiCo Invests In Fitness Energy Drink Maker Celsius
Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has signed a distribution agreement with PepsiCo Inc PEP. In addition, PEP will make a net cash investment of $550 million to Celsius in exchange for convertible preferred stock. As part of the investment, which equates to an estimated 8.5% ownership in Celsius, PEP will nominate...
This Communication Services Stock Jumped 149%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB). Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC gained 127.3% to settle at $22.71. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued...
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
