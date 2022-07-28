Future Displays Bored Ape NFT At Rolling Loud Music Festival In Front of Tens of Thousands

The third season of Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix in August and this time Devi has—that’s right—thee Paxton Hall-Yoshida on her arm. But how long will he stay there? The streaming giant’s August originals include a buffet of international offerings, from offbeat German mafia comedy Buba to the quirky Mexican feel-good film Don’t Blame Karma!. American fare comprises the Lili Reinhart rom-com Look Both Ways, about two parallel realities after a fateful pregnancy test, and Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1, a documentary about how streetball made it to the masses. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2022—and what’s leaving. Available August 1 Big Tree City

