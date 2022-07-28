ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee crews head to Kentucky to help with water rescues amid flooding

By Jordan Whittington
fox17.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox17.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

How to help Kentucky flood victims

Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 30 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
MCROBERTS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Kentucky#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Tn#Kentuckians
Daily Beast

4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods

Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee crews respond to assist Kentucky after deadly, historical flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders and crews from Tennessee have responded to Kentucky after historical flooding killed over a dozen this week. The hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches over a 48-hour period ending Thursday, said Brandon Bonds, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy