Tennessee crews head to Kentucky to help with water rescues amid flooding

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 30 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
Among those who died were four children from the same family.
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods
Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
Tennessee crews respond to assist Kentucky after deadly, historical flooding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders and crews from Tennessee have responded to Kentucky after historical flooding killed over a dozen this week. The hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches over a 48-hour period ending Thursday, said Brandon Bonds, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
Local firefighters head to Kentucky to help search and rescue
Some local firefighters are making their way to Kentucky for Operation Hazard floods search and rescue.
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's devastating floods, governor says
Kentucky's governor said the numbers would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. Torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia earlier this week.
