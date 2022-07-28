Omarion D. Brown indicted for deadly conduct, no billed on murder charges

www.fox44news.com
Million dollar bond for suspect arrested for Temple hitchhiker stabbing
TEMPLE, Texas — A bond has been set for $1 million dollars for hitchhiker stabbing suspect 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker in Temple on July 28. Boswell was arrested Saturday morning...
Temple murder suspect brought back to Bell County
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Belton police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson...
Suspect in Temple murder arrested
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police say the person accused of stabbing and killing a man Thursday is under arrest. Authorities in Rockdale arrested 31-year-old Justin Glen Boswell on charges he killed 25-year-old Rowdy Mills. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
What police do with drugs after seizing them
When an arrest is made that involves drugs, the officers take them back to the police department where they get packaged, labeled and submitted to evidence.
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
Temple fatal stabbing victim, person of interest identified
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person of interest in the fatal Temple stabbing has been identified as 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell. Boswell is 5’7 and currently listed as homeless. He is wanted for questioning in reference to the capital murder. A vehicle recovered by Milam County...
Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody
Copperas Cove, Tx ( FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police report one person in custody after shots were fired into a house on South 23rd Street Thursday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of S 23rd at 7:51 a.m. on a shots fired call and found the home had been hit three times.
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
KWTX
Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th. Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when...
Temple police ask for help in finding teen runaway
Michelle Ricks was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Suspect in Amber Alert case held in jail
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother of the three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert turned herself in to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Kidnapping. The Amber […]
Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning
WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
Theft suspect wanted: Temple Police
Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Robbery, attack with fire extinguisher brings arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is being held on multiple charges following a Monday robbery at a Waco store – which included hitting a store employee in the head with a fire extinguisher. Officers were called to a store located in the 300 block of North Valley...
