Local church at the center of lawsuit

www.wvua23.com
Related
wvua23.com
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
wvua23.com
DOJ: Lawsuit should proceed over town’s police fines
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to let a class-action lawsuit go forward against an Alabama town accused of policing for profit with excessive fines and aggressive enforcement of local laws. The U.S. attorney’s office this week filed a statement of interest in...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools seeing spike in mental health challenges
Tuscaloosa City Schools, like almost all school systems these days, has a big challenge on its hands: Keeping its students healthy physically and mentally. At TCS, Mental Health Coordinator Tesney Davis said she’s seen a spike in mental health challenges among the student population over the past few years. It’s little wonder though, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and fears over school shootings happening nationwide.
wvua23.com
City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard
More affordable homes are on the way to Tuscaloosa’s District 7. Jerusalem Gardens is a new residential development that will be located off McFarland Boulevard east near Broadway Pizza. The development will include 17 affordable homes. Tuscaloosa City Council Member Cassius Lanier, who represents District 7, said this development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Ready for Christmas? You can sign up for a tree on the Tinsel Trail
We’re still quite a ways out from Christmas, but Tuscaloosa’s One Place is getting into the spirit and accepting applications for this year’s Tinsel Trail at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The trail opens the Monday before Thanksgiving, but applications are available right here. Reserving a tree...
wvua23.com
Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting
Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class. Last season...
Comments / 0