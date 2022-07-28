ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Local church at the center of lawsuit

By Chelsea Barton
wvua23.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

DOJ: Lawsuit should proceed over town’s police fines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to let a class-action lawsuit go forward against an Alabama town accused of policing for profit with excessive fines and aggressive enforcement of local laws. The U.S. attorney’s office this week filed a statement of interest in...
BROOKSIDE, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools seeing spike in mental health challenges

Tuscaloosa City Schools, like almost all school systems these days, has a big challenge on its hands: Keeping its students healthy physically and mentally. At TCS, Mental Health Coordinator Tesney Davis said she’s seen a spike in mental health challenges among the student population over the past few years. It’s little wonder though, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and fears over school shootings happening nationwide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard

More affordable homes are on the way to Tuscaloosa’s District 7. Jerusalem Gardens is a new residential development that will be located off McFarland Boulevard east near Broadway Pizza. The development will include 17 affordable homes. Tuscaloosa City Council Member Cassius Lanier, who represents District 7, said this development...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Bay County, FL
Society
County
Bay County, FL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
wvua23.com

Ready for Christmas? You can sign up for a tree on the Tinsel Trail

We’re still quite a ways out from Christmas, but Tuscaloosa’s One Place is getting into the spirit and accepting applications for this year’s Tinsel Trail at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The trail opens the Monday before Thanksgiving, but applications are available right here. Reserving a tree...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama football continues to dominate recruiting

Alabama football continues to dominate in recruiting of late. Friday evening, the Crimson Tide landed five-star running back commit Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Young joins fellow Tide running back commit Justice Haynes as two of the nation’s top three backs in the 2023 recruiting class. Last season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy