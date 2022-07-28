ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library announces system to convert VHS to DVD

By Jacob Thompson
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Public Library wants to help you preserve your home movies with a new service.

They have a system that can help you convert VHS tape to DVD. You can sign up for an appointment to use the VHS to DVD recorder. Library staff will help show you how to use it.

Dessert chain opens in Austintown

Just show up with the VHS and they’ll give one free disc a day.

“This is a great next step at preserving those home movies. Once we have the footage on DVD, it’s really simple for someone with some technical skills to take and move it into an all-digital format if you wanted to,” said Brad Stephens, director.

The device is free to use.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.

