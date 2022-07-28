What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capri Holdings

www.benzinga.com
Related
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for ArcBest
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ArcBest ARCB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ArcBest has an average price target of $117.0 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $102.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
SeaSpine Holdings's Earnings Outlook
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SeaSpine Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. SeaSpine Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Where Franklin Resources Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Franklin Resources BEN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $24.57 versus the current price of Franklin Resources at $27.785, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Target Stock Pops On Upgrade, But These Investors Believe Analyst Has Missed The Mark: Here's Why
Target Corporation TGT was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Target from an Equal-Weight rating to Overweight and announced a $195 price target. Kelly believes the actions of management in response to inventory issues...
ProPetro Holding Earnings Preview
ProPetro Holding PUMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ProPetro Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. ProPetro Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: J&J Snack Foods's Earnings
J&J Snack Foods JJSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that J&J Snack Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. J&J Snack Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Preview: Full House Resorts's Earnings
Full House Resorts FLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full House Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Full House Resorts bulls will hope to hear the company...
Why This General Electric Analyst Still Cut His Price Target Following Big Earnings Beat
General Electric Company GE shares are up sharply in the past week after the company reported much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. However, despite a bullish outlook for the stock, one Wall Street analyst cut his price target and free cash flow forecast for GE on Monday. The Analyst: Bank of...
Waste Connections's Earnings Outlook
Waste Connections WCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Waste Connections will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Waste Connections bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Proterra's Earnings
Proterra PTRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Proterra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Proterra bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Atomera
Atomera ATOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atomera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Atomera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Oak Street Health's Earnings: A Preview
Oak Street Health OSH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oak Street Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Oak Street Health bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Preview Of Varex Imaging's Earnings
Varex Imaging VREX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Varex Imaging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Varex Imaging bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0