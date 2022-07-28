Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reducing services due to staffing shortage

kval.com
Related
KVAL
Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
KVAL
Shooting in Downtown Eugene leaves one man injured
EUGENE, Ore. — A chaotic scene in downtown Eugene early Saturday morning, as one man was shot outside a local bar and restaurant. Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Kelon Donald Logan was detained by a bystander until officers were able to arrest him. The shooting took place on the...
KVAL
'It was an incredible time': How Oregon22 impacted Eugene's economy
EUGENE, Ore. — Now that the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have concluded, we're taking a closer look at how the games have impacted our local economy. We spoke with officials to see how much money was brought in and how Oregon22 put Eugene on the map. "It actually surpassed...
Comments / 0