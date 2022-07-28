ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KTLO

State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas crews on standby as rain falls

JOHNSON, Ark. — Crews in Northwest Arkansas are on standby as rain falls across parts of the area.Follow this link for the latest forecast. Police closed the low-water bridge crossing on Ball Street in Johnson as a precautionary measure. There hasn't been any flash flooding yet, but crews are...
JOHNSON, AR
5NEWS

Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning. The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about two acres.
MULBERRY, AR
5NEWS

Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

