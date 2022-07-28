www.5newsonline.com
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
KHBS
Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an address on Ivy Lane in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31. They said they responded to the address, which is off Jenkins Ferry Road, to investigate a possible theft and serve a felony warrant. When deputies attempted...
State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
KHBS
Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited. "I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris. Harris...
KTUL
Man, 81, dies after being pinned between vehicles in Sequoyah County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 81-year-old man died after being pinned between two vehicles stopped in the slow lane of US-64 Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Fred Roberts of Van Buren, Arkansas, was stopped in the slow lane of US-64 westbound in Sequoyah County and was standing...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
University of Arkansas trains for active shooter
The University of Arkansas is preparing for a potential active threat emergency.
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Remodeled Walmart re-opening in Springdale
Springdale residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2004 S Pleasant St., as the project is now complete.
Kids learn what it takes to be a Fayetteville police officer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From watching a K-9 demonstration to seeing what it’s like to be inside Fayetteville Police’s emergency response team vehicle, the kids in the Citizens’ Youth Police Academy are learning what it’s like to be a police officer. “We are super excited to...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas crews on standby as rain falls
JOHNSON, Ark. — Crews in Northwest Arkansas are on standby as rain falls across parts of the area.Follow this link for the latest forecast. Police closed the low-water bridge crossing on Ball Street in Johnson as a precautionary measure. There hasn't been any flash flooding yet, but crews are...
KHBS
Le Flore County boy life-flighted to hospital after animal attack
POTEAU, Okla. — A 7-year-old was life-lighted to a Tulsa hospital on Monday after his family found him in the yard near their home in Wister. He was severely wounded from an animal attack. Christopher Downey arrived at St. Francis Hospital in critical condition Monday evening. He was put...
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning. The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about two acres.
Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
Fayetteville celebrates opening of new fire station
The City of Fayetteville will be holding a grand-opening celebration Friday, Aug. 5 of a new fire station located on School Avenue.
Fort Smith joins small list of schools using propane fueled school buses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As one of the largest school districts in the state, Fort Smith Public Schools is no stranger to making impacts in the classroom, but a recent grant from the Clean Fuels Program for $200,000 is making an impact on the environment. With the funding, the...
5NEWS
