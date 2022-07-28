Dozens of projects completed for 14th annual Day of Caring

www.wbko.com
WCPS celebrates new Rich Pond Elementary School building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building on Sunday. The project was started two years ago and will be completed for the first day of school on Aug. 10. With construction taking place...
Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association, Gasper Brewing Company join for annual fundraiser
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of August, Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association is collaborating with Gasper Brewing Company to help raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Fill the Boot fundraising event. The Fill...
August 3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lions Club
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Noon Lions Club is a non-profit organization that meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 11:30am at Teresa’s Restaurant. We host the Run for Sight 5K every Labor Day. While each Lions Club has its own local service focus, there are five global causes of particular interest around the world: Diabetes, Environment, Hunger, Vision, and Childhood Cancer. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.
Food trucks come together supporting Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Roebuck Square was full of food trucks and community members, all supporting Toys for Tots, for the annual Christmas in July event. Different food trucks, such as: Cotton BBQ, Big Al’s Hot Damn Chicken, Totally Baked, BG Dawgz, Traveler’s Wine Cellar, Mayes Bakes, Proud Mary’s Kitchen, Kentacos, A Taste of Europe and Pelican’s Snoballs all gathered around Roebuck Square to offer the community options to give back all while supporting local businesses.
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening. “This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”
Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the flooding situation Monday morning, confirming Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 30 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He said they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they...
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in...
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than seven hours of open session and two hours of closed doors, the WKU Board of Regents made their decision whether to dismiss tenured professor Dr. Jeanine Huss. The voting process went as follows: “I am going to call for a vote of...
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission. “We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.
‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. “The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page. Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and...
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
August Arrives with a Chance for Rain/Storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We closed out July with cooler than average temperatures, but we’re heating back up today. Storms are expected to develop later today through tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week!
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
